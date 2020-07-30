Bachelor In Paradise star Mary Viturino has taken to Instagram to call out the lack of diversity on The Bachelor franchise, in particular the freshly announced double The Bachelorette.

The reality star shared photos of all the former Bachelorettes on her Instagram Story and pointed out the blatant lack of diversity.

“While every single one of these women are beautiful, inspiring and deserving to find love, I was hoping Bachelorette would have listened to the Australian public – who have been asking for more diversity,” she wrote on a post with the seven ladies.

She went on to point out that there are several indigenous Bachie stars to choose from.

“Especially when there are some boss indigenous past contestants like Brooke Blurton and Renee Barrett to choose from,” she suggested.

Mary’s post also suggested POC had a lack of screen time across the franchise, as she added: “Niranga on BIP as an example.”

It comes after Niranga Amarasinghe accused one of his fellow Bachelor in Paradise stars of racism following his exit from the show last night.

“There were so many more nasty comments to me and other people. One particular moment telling several people they wouldn’t take me back to the parents because of where I was from. Can’t pronounce my name and doesn’t even know where I’m from,” Niranga shared on his IG Story.

He said he accepts rejection in life, but not comments like this.

Niranga, who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka when he was three, is one of only three non-White contestants cast on this season of Paradise.

“Not once have they apologised,” he said. “You know the one.”

