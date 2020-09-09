PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Disney's 'Mulan', streaming now on Disney+.

Every movie you watched as a young’n with an element of martial arts integrated was automatically cooler than anything else. Seriously, The Karate Kid, The Three Ninjas (underrated), and, of course, Mulan, had us all tryna flex our moves in the living room, in the hopes that one day we’d be as epic as our silver-screen heroes.

Mulan is undoubtedly one of pop culture’s most fearless figures – her precision, technique and dedication to the game rendered her an essential role model for so many. Let’s face it, no one stunted on haters to rise above as much as she did.

Now, there’s nothing better than conquering a new hobby – learning Tik Tok dances may satiate your leisurely needs currently, however there’s something a little more longstanding that could change your life for the better long term. Basically, if you’re looking to improve literally every aspect of your life, and embrace the bad-assery of characters like Mulan even further, picking up a martial art is the way to go.

You’ll start to make mega gains

If you’ve been frequenting the treadmill with little to no progress on the dream bod, a dedicated martial arts regime could help sculpt your body like Bad Neighbours-era Zac Efron (maybe).

The repetitive muscle training offered up in martial arts like Karate or Jiu Jitsu are perfect for building up strength all over your body – in short, pretty much everyday is leg day, you will never experience soggy-calf insecurity again.

According to Mulan director Nick Caro, Donnie Yeng, who plays Commander Tung, was so swift with his “wushu” (or “kung fu”) inspired sword work, they had to film him in slow motion to completely capture every detail of his epic, fast paced moves.

Is that not enough proof that martial arts practice will have you stomping the yard with the force of a great typhoon?

You’ll have MENSA level concentration

Martial arts like Karate and Tang Soo Do require training your noodle to pump out a bunch of moves in order to ultimately defeat your opponent.

If you’re an uncoordinated lil monster like me, intense concentration combined with agile physical movement is a recipe for monstrous disaster, but the killer combo of repetition and competition will have you thinking like the sharpest tool in the shed in no time.

Be gone, stress

Mulan literally dealt with the prevailing pressure of war, systemic sexism and grief without absolutely cracking it, and I can assure you she didn’t do it with the power conjured by skipping another F45 class.

Aside from whipping your rig into shape, breathing drills and meditative warm-downs are all part of the MA regimen, which according to experts reduce stress and anxiety through centering and will ultimately, help you appreciate the world around you more.

You will be fresh faced forever

Yes, there is a way to combat ageing that doesn’t involve copious amounts of Mario Badescu spray, sheet masking and facials.

If you’re in your twenties and the fear of spider veins and crows-feet keeps you up at night (heard this from a friend, shush) your chromosomes (the powerhouse where all ageing happens) will thank you for getting sweaty in a Muoy Thai sesh or pumping it during a Tae Kwon Doe class.

You’ll resolve conflict easier

The connection between martial arts and conflict resolution literally dates back to 350BC, when the ‘Shaolin Way’ was developed, where monks practiced Kung Fu to rid themselves of any negative energy that may have led to anger. So, if your DMs are getting saltier and you’re finding it harder to voice that you might be a lil frustrated with a pal, taking up a martial art could be the way to go.

Disney’s Mulan is streaming now, exclusively available to Disney+ subscribers who unlock Premier Access. Additional fee required.