Martha Stewart has shared a video of her tenderising a chicken breast a dangerously horny caption because isolation really do be like that sometimes.

Isolation is making us all do some questionable things, but I’m fairly certain Martha Stewart takes the cake for the horniest isolation choice of the week.

The 78-year-old lifestyle and cooking mogul took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her cooking chicken piccata limone. But its not the video that had fans cackling, it was the horned up caption.

“Martha pounding butterflied chicken breasts wishing she was pounding someone’s ???????” the video was originally captioned.

Who and what Martha wishes she was pounding is something I’ll leave up to your imagination, but she tagged Rihanna and Drake in the caption, so maybe they could shed some light?

Unfortunately, she later changed the caption to a much less NSFW version reading: “Martha preparing butterflied chicken breasts pounding them for chicken piccata limone,” tagging both Rihanna and Drake.

It is unclear whether the cooking mogul herself posted the horned up caption, or whether it was a member of her team. But hoo boy, fans were really loving her newfound raunchiness.

“Dang, get it Martha!” One fan commented, while others called her “wacky AF” and a “legend.”

“Savage on a whole another level! Who you wish you were pounding Martha the people want to know,” another asked.

All hail Martha Stewart, the queen of being dangerously horny on the main.