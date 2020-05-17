Keen to beef up your beauty stash for post-iso festivities? Well Married At First Sight contestants Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have got ya covered.

The reality stars are slinging $500 worth of free makeup prods for five winners who follow their lead in partaking in the boyfriend beauty challenge.

“Something fun to try this week… ohh and you (well actually five of you) could win $500 worth of @marcjacobsbeauty @kvdveganbeauty @sephoraaus,” she wrote on Insta.

“To enter tag me in your IG stories of the makeup look you create with your boyfriend (alternatively you can get your brother, dad, uncle, friend) just be sure to make it entertaining. Make sure you are following me on Instagram and subscribe to my YouTube channel. Tag a friend who’s boyfriend will low key kill this challenge…”

Head on over to Martha’s Instagram Story for further instructions and catch their example vid below:

Now for the hard part: conning your boyfriend into doing your makeup for ya (and praying to god he doesn’t cock it up).