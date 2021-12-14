Recently engaged Married at First Sight pair Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are currently on a couple vacay over in America and they’ve been documenting the “horrific” sights they’ve seen on Instagram.

During an Instagram Q&A, Martha responded to a fan asking how the trip has been.

“Guys, LA was terrible! We went back because we loved it so much when we were there two years ago… but it’s not the same.

“It’s changed so much since Covid,” she explained. “The homelessness situation is so bad. I can’t even begin to describe it. We drove past a lifeless body face down in a gutter outside a gas station on Melrose, fucking Melrose! [People] driving and walking past it completely unbothered!”

The reality star continued: “It was horrific, I couldn’t eat for the rest of the day after seeing that. I felt sick. The crime rate is up 300%! Every Uber driver told us to beware, don’t wear anything flashy because [people] have been getting robbed at gunpoint.

“Nowhere is safe. Even Beverly Hills is super dangerous and experiencing [violent] crimes daily. The news over here is so different, we don’t hear about anything going on, so we booked a stay here completely unaware.”

She added, “The mayor of LA just announced any tourist wanting to visit should stay away! It’s such a scary time, we are so lucky in Australia! I will not be coming back to LA/USA for a very long time! It’s been horrifying! We felt completely unsafe the entire time!”

In another slide, another follower asked where Martha and Michael are going next, to which she responded, “We had planned to do 10 days in NYC, but we’ve cancelled. We looked at going to London for the 10 days and maybe doing a few days in Paris, but due to Covid we can’t risk it.”

Martha continued: “The UK are implementing more lockdown laws again and we don’t want to be stuck away from our family for Christmas. The truth is, it’s just not a good time to travel. We thought we would be fine, we didn’t want Covid to rule our lives, so we decided to come [overseas].

She added, “It’s been nice getting away, but I wouldn’t recommend travelling out of Australia at all right now. After seeing the mess in the USA I feel so grateful for where we live. We are so lucky.

“Also we have such beautiful places to visit back home. I’m excited to get back and explore.”

In another slide, Martha was asked if she was nervous about getting COVID overseas and she said: “[To be honest] yes, we have been avoiding crowds etc. Although they are diligent about wearing masks and checking vax certificates.”

She went on to reveal that she’s heard “many similar stories about LA” from her followers, before sharing some DMs sent to her by fans.

One follower told the reality star that her daughter had been robbed during her visit to the States.

Another follower wrote that she moved to America last month and is so “scared.”

As Martha started to receive backlash from fans for calling out the lack of safety in the States, she wrote in a follow-up story:

“I’m not saying all of America is trash, only talking about my experience,” she wrote. “I went to the basketball and had fun, but that’s it tbh. The rest was a complete waste of time and money.”

“Not complaining, just want others to know so they don’t make the same mistake,” Martha Kalifatidis continued.

“Also Australia has caught up, we’re no longer behind the USA in terms of fashion and shopping. I would argue we’re ahead in terms of retail / shopping and hospitality / food ATM.”

She concluded, “Also if you don’t agree with me, that’s cool. Just scroll past. I’ve always had so much love for the US, I grew up here.”