Married At First Sight UK Groom Divides Internet Over Cheeky Prank He Pulled At The Altar

Although Married At First Sight UK (MAFS UK) 2024 has yet to kick off, a groom from this year’s batch has already divided the internet over a cheeky prank he pulled at the altar.

Just when you think you’ve escaped all the fuckery of MAFS, another spin-off spawns and usually tops all the BS that happened last season.

This time around, it’s the UK’s edition of the MAFS that has people buzzing on the internet after Channel 4 shared sneak peek of a 2024 wedding.

🚨 | E4 release very first look at this years series of Married at First Sight UK, which is back next month! 👀 #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/asuZetTpt2 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) August 21, 2024

In the trailer, Kieran — a 28-year-old groom from Newcastle — plays a prank on his bride-to-be. The prank? Well, the bloke chucks on a set of false teeth to surprise his new missus.

“This could really end up bad,” Kieran says alongside a symphony of dramatic AF strings and concerned reactions from a bunch of wedding guests.

“But I just want to know if this girl’s fun.”

(Image source: X / @superTV) (Image source: X / @superTV)

The camera then cuts to Kristina‘s entrance — the bride who is set to marry this lovely bloke for our entertainment in hopes of finding true love — who has a visible reaction to his grill.

“Oh my God,” she says as she walks in, feasting her eyes on her newly appointed hubby.

The video is then dubbed over with Kristina’s real reaction to the mechanic’s teeth.

“These teeth! What the fuck?” she exclaims in the audio which I assume is from a confessional.

(Image source: X / @superTV) (Image source: X / @superTV)

Unfortuantely, the snippet cuts off there. But just like Kristina, the internet has seen a mixed bag of reactions to Kieran’s silly little prank.

“This is horrible what a nasty joke,” one person wrote.

“I’m all for wanting to know if someone ‘matches your vibe’ with jokes etc but not on your first ever meeting,” another person commented.

“Mad enough to get married to a complete stranger, but to crack a joke like this on first time of seeing her is top tier patter I can’t stop laughing,” wrote a third.

Personally, as someone who knows reality TV is a ‘yuge gimmick, I would absolutely die over this prank. It’s not demure, it’s not mindful but it’s entertaining.

At the end of the day, if I’m jumping on a show with no say on who I’m hitching, at least you can tell the boy has bantz with this little stunt.

But I guess we’ll have to wait and see what this bloke is really like when MAFS UK 2024 begins in September. Be there or be square!

You can catch up on the older seasons of Married At First Sight UK on 9Now.