MAFS’ Timothy Has Added To The Lengthy List Of Cheating Allegations Against Fellow Groom Ridge

As you would’ve noticed by now, just because Married At First Sight (MAFS) ends on TV it doesn’t mean that the contestants fade into obscurity. Most of the time, a bunch of the cast go through a cycle to make the most of the 15 minutes of their fame. Some do podcasts, some do OnlyFans and 99.8% of them just spill tea. Joining in on the tea spilling is fan favourite Timothy, who’s dished up some boiling hot tea about Ridge and Jade.

In an interview with Megan Pustetto on the So Dramatic! podcast, the 2024 fan favourite dropped a huge bomb about Ridge and Jade’s relationship.

Timothy claimed that Ridge — who he described as a “doorknob” — had tried to tune his bestie at a nightclub while he was dating Jade.

“A friend of mine called and said that she just ran into Ridge at a nightclub. He was trying to hit on her friend,” he said.

“This was after filming, before the Reunion.”

As much as I loved Jade and Ridge on the show — in comparison to all the other headache-inducing couples — I am not surprised with this revelation.

Before Timothy came through swinging with this bombshell, the “deece” loving groom was accused of cheating on Jade with an ex-girlfriend earlier this year.

As reported by So Dramatic!, Ridge responded to the rumour via a private Facebook group, writing “I’d never disrespect the future mother of my kids like that”.

Jade later confirmed the rumour on The Pulse with Seany B and Emma G, claiming that her reality TV hubby cheated “to a certain point”.

“Ridge is such a nice person like, he’s so caring to everyone so sometimes he can do the wrong thing and message exes without realising that it would upset me,” she said.

“I think the line is very blurred with it. For me, I feel like it was a line that was crossed that I wasn’t happy with, just because I didn’t know about the interaction… It’s so different if he told me about it.

“In the physical (cheating) sense like, no.”

So Dramatic! has also reported that Ridge had been involved in other cheating scandals and two pregnancy allegations prior to jumping on MAFS.

At the end of the day, Ridge has seemingly drawn the short stick as he has a tattoo of Jade’s name on his back.

I guess he has no choice but to go #noragrets with that lifelong choice.

