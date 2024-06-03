MAFS’ Lauren Dunn Finally Addresses *That* Domenica Calarco & Ella Ding Podcast Episode

Married At First Sight‘s (MAFS) Lauren Dunn has fired back at Sit With Us podcast hosts Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding following their controversial episode with Jack Dunkley.

One of the quirkiest brides from this year’s MAFS batch has finally spoken out about the Sit With Us episode featuring controversial groom Jack Dunkley. To give you a quick recap, last month, shit hit the fan for the MAFS alumni after they attempted to unpack Jack’s “muzzle” comment, which was directed at Lauren.

The episode sparked a social media wildfire with folks, including Abbie Chatfield, calling Dom and Ella out for victim blaming.

Married At First Sight‘s Lauren Dunn responds to Sit With Us podcast

During an Instagram Q&A, Lauren shared her true feelings on Dom and Ella’s podcast, telling folks that she hopes the MAFS brides had learnt something from the backlash.

“To be honest I don’t listen but hopefully the backlash has maybe taught them something,” the MAFS bride began.

She then proceeded to say that she was “unbothered” and way too busy to listen to “bitchy podcasts”.

(Image source: Instagram / @lauren_funn_)

“I really just don’t care anymore,” Lauren continued.

“We finished this show so long ago and I don’t understand why people just don’t move on. Yeah.

“I don’t really have any thoughts on it, to be honest — again, I didn’t listen, but I’m sure they said lovely pleasant things about me.”

Lauren then added that she doesn’t condone victim blaming, especially during a time when Australia is grappling with an issue surrounding violence against women.

“I do not condone victim blaming in any way, especially in today’s climate with the violence against women,” she continued.

“Not saying Jack is violence against women at all. But it was the implication that he spoke to me the way he did because I knew (inaudible) and I pushed him. To me that’s unacceptable.”

Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding apologise for their Sit With Us podcast episode

Prior to Lauren’s response, Dom and Ella attempted to apologise for their ill-fated chat with Jack. Their apology followed Abbie Chatfield’s scathing It’s A Lot episode, where she labelled the duo as “traitors to feminism”.

“I personally think if you are a Sit With Us listener and you’ve been a loyal listener for two years, if you genuinely think that we support domestic violence and support misogyny, I think it’s very silly,” Ella began in the episode titled “A Time To Reflect, Learn and Grow.”

“We’re not doubling down here. Yes, we may have stumbled. But we strongly push back on the horrendous comments that we are anti-feminist and perpetuating domestic violence in this country,” Dom added.

Despite their “best” efforts to apologise, the pair were met with a second round of backlash, with punters questioning why the episode with Jack was still available.

When the backlash reached boiling point, Lauren made it clear how she felt about the episode by commenting on Abbie Chatfield’s response to Dom and Ella.

“This is what true feminism looks like and a leading example of how women should stand up for each other,” Lauren wrote.

(Image source: Instagram / @abbiechatfield)

Honestly, Lauren’s comment was absolutely perfect. She truly is the unbothered queen of this season. Love this for her.