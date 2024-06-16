MAFS’ Fan-Favourites Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight Have Welcomed Their First Child

In wholesome Married At First Sight (MAFS) news, Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight have officially welcomed their first child together. How sweet!

Seeing success stories from MAFS is quite rare. The show is known for its drama, cheating scandals, wine-throwing and all of that reality TV gold. Heck, this year’s season has only given us two (2!!!!) couples that have made it beyond the show — Jade and Ridge (shocker) and Jack and Tori (even bigger shocker).

However, when the “social experiment” works, it works. And that is made evident through Season Eight’s Johnny and Kerry, who’ve just announced the birth of their first child.

(Image source: 9Now)

In a sweet joint Instagram post, the 2021 MAFS couple revealed that Kerry had given birth to a beautiful bébé girl.

“Introducing… Chloe Rossi Balbuziente,” the caption began before revealing that she arrived on June 14th.

“Mum and Chloe are doing great and Dad is proud beyond measure.”

(Image source: Instagram / @kerrybalbuziente)

The exciting announcement was met with a lot of love and congratulations from friends, family and MAFS cast members from different seasons.

“Aww congratulations guys!!” Season Nine’s Selina Chhaur wrote.

“Best ever! Have loved sharing this time with you! They will be besties! Can’t wait to meet her xx,” Season Six’s Jules Robinson commented.

“We couldn’t be happier for you both. Cannot wait to squish her,” a third wrote.

For folks who aren’t familiar with Kerry and Johnny’s love story, the pair were matched together in 2021 on MAFS. Following their run on the show, the couple grew stronger together and officially tied the knot IRL in 2023.

At the start of 2024, the Season Eight couple got candid about their pregnancy journey and revealed that it wasn’t easy for them to start a family.

“We weren’t one of those lucky couples that fell pregnant straight away,” Kerry told 9Entertainment.

﻿”We had a taste of what having no answers for month after month was like and it was really tough. I don’t think anyone understands that level of disappointment unless you’ve been through it.

“We felt disappointment as a couple, but also [I did] as a woman.”

(Image source: Instagram / @Kerrybalbuziente)

The pair also briefly touched on their struggles in their official pregnancy announcement, writing on Instagram: “Our journey took a bit longer than we’d hoped for but not as long as others. Thinking of everyone still on their path.”

Say what you want about folks who jump on MAFS, but I truly wish nothing but happiness for these two — now, three.

Big congratulations and well wishes to Kerry, Johnny and baby Chloe!