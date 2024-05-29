An Aussie reality TV winner has made a cheeky little appearance in the new Mad Max movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. It’s a very blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but fret not, we’ve got you covered. That’s investigative journalism, baby.

If you sat your little tush in the cinema to watch the two hour and thirty-freaking-minute spectacular that is the Mad Max prequel, you may have noticed a familiar face in one of the scenes.

Fans of Australian Survivor would have immediately recognised ‘Brake Man’ as 2022 champion (and 2017 contender) Mark Wales. He’s a beefy Australian stud who absolutely fits the Mad Max vision, so it’s really no surprise he makes an appearance.

Mark Wales’ appearance in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old shared how excited he was to be chosen for the role, and how he had an hour-long Zoom call with director George Miller.

I mean, that’s pretty impressive considering his role isn’t huge at all.

“I’m not a trained actor but I’ve loved film and TV my whole life so I gave it a go,” he wrote.

“I never expected I would actually get a call-back, but I was asked to do a Zoom call with director George Miller. For an hour he told stories about his time as an emergency doctor in the 1970s and how he had dreamt of a dystopian wasteland. He told me Furiosa’s epic backstory.

“George offered me a role (I squealed) to form part of his cast to help bring that vision to life. He’s been doing it for 40 years and he is simply the best and calmest leader on set.”

READ MORE How Chris Hemsworth Created One Of The Most Evil Mad Max Villains Ever Seen In ‘Furiosa’

Wales also thanked his partner (who he met on Australian Survivor 2017) Samantha Gash, for supporting him throughout this exciting journey.

“I still don’t believe it,” he continued.

“I think it’s a superb film (unbiased?) and I hope you love it.”

Mark Wales and his partner Samantha Gash at the Furiosa premiere (Source: Instagram @mark.a.wales).

Keen to see Wales appear for fifteen George Miller-seconds and rejoice in my little cinema seat. I will be looking exactly like that Leonardo DiCaprio meme.