In a 2020 collab that I definitely did not see coming, Mariah Carey has compared herself to pioneering physicist and chemist Marie Curie, and honestly, I see the similarities.

The legendary pop singer took to Twitter this morning to respond to a tweet where a guy thought US comedian Eileen Mary O’Connell was talking about Mariah when she told a story about being related to Marie Curie, and tried to mansplain to her.

Mariah responded with all her grace as the Queen of Pop, saying “She has 2 Nobel prizes, I have 2 Diamond albums, we’re practically the same person.”

She has 2 Nobel prizes, I have 2 Diamond albums, we're practically the same person https://t.co/ZudjSKRFht — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 1, 2020

I mean, it’s so easy to get the two confused right? They’re both absolute queens in their respective field, and also, their names are actually super similar sounding.

This tweet just has me thinking about when Mariah will be winning her much-deserved Nobel prize for discoveries in the field of hitting high notes.

Godspeed, Mariah, keep on flaunting your excellence all over your socials. You’ve earnt it.