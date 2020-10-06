Elite diva and queen of the whistle note, Mariah Carey, has penned her memoir The Meaning Of Mariah, exploring everything we don’t see through the lens of Mariah the Mega Superstar. In it, she goes through all her most-important relationships, marriages, and divorces, but has seemingly left out her connection to Australia – her engagement to billionaire and casino mogul, James Packer.

Turns out she has a supremely shady reason for it, too. Prepare the Burn-Aid and a running tap, this one’s got some real heat.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Mariah flatly explained Packer’s omission from her memoir, saying that they “didn’t have a physical relationship”.

Woof.

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book,” she said.

“If not, it didn’t occur.”

And that’s that on THAT.

God, can you imagine having a legit relationship with Mariah Carey – of all people – only to have her turn around four years later and fully just denounce you. Also, the “no physical relationship” bit is both spicy as hell but also just so upsetting to hear.

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Packer probably just went for it to boost his own PR and image in Hollywood, and was more than happy to use Mariah fucking Carey as a stepladder. Yuck.

A friendly reminder to jog your memories of their brief-but-spicy relationship, James Packer and Mariah Carey met in 2014 at a movie premiere before reconnecting and then going public with their relationship in mid-2015. Packer then popped the question in early 2016 with a monster 35 karat, $10m ring, before the whole thing fell apart nine months later after an ill-fated holiday to Greece that resulted in their separation.

Apparently, Mariah only learned about their split through the media reports, so friends, let this be a reminder to never ever cross the queen.

Since the relationship broke down in late 2016, Mariah and her team have not shied away from bulk shade toward Packer. Mariah wrote and released a deeply Mariah Carey break-up diss track called I Don’t mere months after they separated. Then, her team said nobody knew who Packer was before dating her in a Vanity Fair profile, and then she billed him several million in ‘inconvenience fees’ when they finalised their split.

Oh, and she kept the ring.

Do not – and I simply cannot stress this enough – fuck with Mariah Carey.