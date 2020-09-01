Christmas queen Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to come forward with a bad Ellen DeGeneres story and it’s fkn yikes to the max.

In an interview with Vulture ahead of the release of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Carey discussed the recently resurfaced interview from 2008 in which the Ellen Show host challenged her to drink a glass of champagne in an attempt to confirm rumours that she was pregnant.

While the singer managed to dance around the truth by taking a small sip from her glass, Ellen still declared, “You’re pregnant!”

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say,” Carey told the publication.“And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.”I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Carey experienced a miscarriage in the months following the Ellen Show interview. She and former husband Nick Cannon became parents to twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in 2011.

The singer told Vulture there is “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented.

“But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?’”