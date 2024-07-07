Australian icon Margot Robbie is reportedly pregnant with her first baby and I genuinely cannot contain my excitement for the Barbie baby. Honestly, forget every bad word I ever said about nepo babies because I’m already preparing for the moment this nepo baby wins its first Oscar.

People reported that “multiple sources” confirmed the pregnancy, while The Sun papped Robbie showing off what looks like a baby bump in recent days. However, it’s worth noting that Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerly are yet to personally confirm the news.

This Barbie is mother. (Image: Getty Images)

The news comes after Robbie has been vocal about her motherhood journey.

“It [makes] me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she told the Radio Times in January 2019. “Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

“I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Robbie and Ackerly started dating back in 2014 after meeting on the set of the WWII drama Suite Française where Acklerly served as assistant director. Two years later, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay.

“We were friends for so long,” Robbie previously told Vogue in 2016. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

The pair, both 34, co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment together — the production company that gave us I, Tonya, Birds of Prey and Barbie. If their parenting is even half as good as their working relationship, this baby will be seriously blessed.

There’s no word on a due date just yet, but we can likely expect the Barbie baby to join us sometime later this year.