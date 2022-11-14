Margot Robbie has broken her silence on those viral paparazzi photos that were taken of her outside the home of Cara Delevingne.

ICYMI: Delevingne has recently been having undisclosed issues and rather than leaving her to recover, paps have been parked outside her home to catch all the comings and goings which is beyond fucked.

At one point, photos circulated of Robbie visiting Delevingne and the Aussie star appeared upset.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in her December / January cover story, Robbie denied that she was crying in the pics.

“I had something in my eye,” she said.

“I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”

The actress added that when her mother, Sarie Kessler, subsequently called to ask whether Robbie and Delevingne were okay, she replied, “Yes and yes.”

Not only that, but the media got it wrong, apparently, as that’s “not at Cara’s house”. Robbie said she was “outside an Airbnb that [she] was renting for five days.”

Back in September, after footage of Cara acting, as the media put it, “erratic” at LA airport went public, there have been scores of articles discussing the model’s current state.

One publication flat-out published a headline echoing fans’ assumptions that she’s “on drugs”, while others reached out to sources who claimed her family is planning on holding an intervention for the “struggling model.”

Then they snapped the aforementioned pics of Margot Robbie at her home.

Stalking Cara during a troubled moment and snapping pics when she’s at her most vulnerable is gross predatory behaviour.

Cara Delevingne deserves compassion and empathy, not a photographer camped outside her door with reporters ready to write stories of her downfall. No one deserves that.

Following the slew of “concerning” photos, the model has since emerged looking well at events such as Paris Fashion Week.