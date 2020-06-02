There’s no elevator pitch for Nut Jobs, Marc Fennell‘s latest podcast. The story is so chaotic even his reporting trip didn’t go as planned. Besides, it’s all about the intrigue, according to Fennell.

The journey brought the award-winning podcaster and host of SBS’s The Feed to the California’s Central Valley, where the nut industry reigns supreme – save for a $10 million heist which no-one can explain to this day.

Somehow, twenty trucks filled with $10 million worth of almonds managed to disappear, quite literally, without a trace. (Geddit? A trace of nuts?)

The problem with investigating a nut heist is that eventually, the evidence gets eaten. That leaves the door wide-open to theories on inside jobs and conspiracies as to how the spate of robberies actually went down.

“The fact that something so complicated that embroils so many different elements can be traced back to nuts, I just thought was really enticing,” Fennell told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

The podcast is more than just a whodunit. Instead, the story sheds light on a weird yet pervasive industry, as well as the folks who run it. Fennell describes it as “a tapestry of one weird crime which reaches out and touches so many other lives”.

It also saw him wind up in unexplained places, like in episode two when he was spontaneously brought along for an armed patrol of a nut farm. Body armour isn’t the first accessory you’d expect to wear on a farm, except when millions of dollars worth of nuts could be stolen at any moment.

“You get out there, and things change,” Fennell said.

“Before you know it, you’re on a ride.”

Many of the characters are what you’d expect in from the almond-equivalent of the Wild West, but Fennell said there were still a few touching surprises.

One of them was a member of an organised crime syndicate who may have been connected to the heist. Fennell said meeting the man was a lot sadder and more complicated than he imagined, and it ultimately affected the whole direction of the podcast.

“People don’t just wake up in the morning and decide to commit crime, there’s a world which goes into that,” he said.

Ultimately, the series explores just how strange the nut industry really is. Fruit and veg are grown locally around the world, but nuts – a snack food – are more often than not shipped out of California to Australia and beyond.

Then of course there’s the people who grow them, and even our own behaviour as consumers. After all, the nuts would be worthless if we weren’t scoffing them like no tomorrow.

“I think my real hope with it is by the time people get to the end of it, they open up the fridge or the pantry and realise everything there has a story,” Fennell said.

“Every time they pick something up, they are touching a hundred lives – and what’s their responsibility in that moment?

“If you’re going to understand humanity, food is the doorway.”

In the end, we still don’t know for sure who’s behind the nut heist, or where the almonds ended up, but that makes the journey even more gripping.

Nut Jobs is available now, only on Audible at http://www.audible.com.au/nutjobs