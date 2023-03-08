An Australian makeup artist has brutally dragged a reality TV star in a two-part TikTok storytime with the MUA describing her experience as a “nightmare.”

Ashlee Day is a hilarious beauty content creator who makes videos about makeup, hauls and product reviews. On top of all her iconic TikTok moments, Ashlee is a remarkable makeup artist who does killer glam lewks!

In a recent video, Ashlee recalled the time she was asked to do a reality TV star’s makeup back when she was 19, and the tea she spilled was quite ~spicy~.

The MUA kicked off the video by saying the gig was “such a nightmare”, Ashlee then went to list a bunch of Aussie reality TV shows with an emphasis on Married at First Sight (MAFS)…. hmmm interesting.

Anyways, the frustrated MUA then went on to list down the things that went wrong. “First of all, we had no communication. I tried to communicate with her, like personally… And she was like, ‘You need to message my manager,’ and I was like, ‘Ok, can I have his email?’ Deadass, did not reply to me for about two days,” Ashlee said.

Ashlee then mentioned that the back and fourth communication between her and the unnamed celeb was a “mess.”

“I got to the point where where I was like ‘Ok, well I’m just not gonna do it because no one is replying to me,'” Ashlee added.

As if the lack of communication wasn’t enough of a red flag, Ashlee was then told it was not a paid opp.

“I agreed to do it because again, everything that they were saying to me was like ‘You’re gonna get so much benefits from doing her makeup, it’s gonna be so good for your pay,'” Ashlee said as she recalled her interaction with the star and their management team.

“And me being the gullible 19-year-old I was, I was like ‘cool this is my price list’ and then they go: ‘oh no you’re gonna have to do it for free… This is like benefitting you because you’re doing her makeup and she’ll post it on her [Instagram] Stories.”

Ugh, not the pay with exposure.

On top of the free labour, Ashlee revealed that she had to drive herself to the client which was an hour away from where she lived. The unnamed celebrity spoke to Ashlee when she arrived to set saying that she “loved her makeup” but after that, the MUA claimed that she was “radio silent” even though Ashlee attempted to ask the celeb what makeup look she wanted.

The star never responded to Ashlee’s questions so she kinda just went for a glam cut-crease look.

Despite Ashlee attempting to ask the star what she wanted for the look and getting no response, when she started to do a winged eyeliner the unnamed celeb stopped her in her tracks.

The mystery celeb then slammed Ashlee’s work saying she didn’t want a cut crease, but that she wanted a more natural look. Keep in mind she never spoke to Ashlee.

BTW this is all just part one of the story. There’s more diva ‘tude in the next one!

In part two, Ashlee revealed that she removed the OG makeup look and started from square one. During the second round of touchups, the unnamed celeb seemed to be pleased with Ashlee’s work but was still radio silent.

“We literally spoke about three sentences the whole time we were on set,” the MUA said.

When the mystery celeb returned to Ashlee — after an hour of hairstyling — Ashlee asked the celeb, “Babe, do you like how your makeup is looking?” But nope. The celeb’s lips were still sealed. However, her manager did come over and say that the makeup was “perfect.”

“I didn’t get paid. She didn’t talk to me. She never put it up on her Instagram Story. Everything I was promised never even happened,” Ashlee added.

At the end of it, the anon celeb told Ashlee, “I don’t really like my makeup.” The 19-year-old MUA was then asked to leave by both the mystery reality TV star and her manager. Ashlee then vented and questioned why she was asked to the client’s makeup if they didn’t like her style.

Viewers of the TikTok flocked to the comments of Ashlee’s video attempting to decipher the identity of the mystery celeb.

Many of the comments believe that it was Jessika Power from Season 6 of MAFS, and others think it is Martha Kalifatidis from the same season.

Ashlee’s storytime had me super heated and TBH even if it wasn’t a celeb, to waste someone’s time is a bloody joke.

The girlies are done with shitty clients/customers and people.