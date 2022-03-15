Good evening distinguished MAFS enjoyers. I come to you after another episode of Batman bedsheets, chaotic swamp monster roleplay and also a snake named Lucy. She is the main character.

If you missed out on the ep, you can catch our recap here. One of the highlights of the ep was Selina, as always. She met Cody’s housemate and stinky Bat-chelor pad apartment on Monday.

But she reached the end of tether with Cody’s bullshit when he played a weird prank on her involving a swamp monster suit. Not here to judge anyone’s fetishes but here to judge people’s bad treatment of their partners.

Selina’s dealt with a lot of stuff from Cody this week, including that fucked watermelon picture.

So this was the final straw. He played a “prank” on her and said they’d go birdwatching. He told her that they’d be wearing swamp monster suits.

Selina gamely donned the suit only to find Cody dressed in normal clothes. I believe pranks are supposed to be funny. Dear reader, ’twas not.

This Cody dude is a joke and obviously didn’t think his “stitch up” through #mafs #MAFSAU this chick deserves better than this crumb of a man who lives in a toaster of a home. pic.twitter.com/6TAbPj0GuM — ɱɑɗʋ (@DarthMadV) March 15, 2022

Cody is everything you don’t want to date. Real holding fish tinder pic vibes 🎣 🚩🙅‍♀️#MAFSAU #mafs — akinat (@Elle94004403) March 15, 2022

Selina was so excited and happy to do something with Cody that she got in a stupid fuckin camo suit because he was wearing one too and then he went and played a joke like the stupid doofus he is and UGH.. I HATE HIM. #MAFSAU — e (@cnvys) March 15, 2022

What a shitty way to treat someone Cody. This woman is such a good soul and you just shit on it. She deserves so much better than to be torn down. #MAFSAU — Debbie Schipp (@debbieschipp) March 15, 2022

Selina is an actual angel putting up with that gross, empty town house, the rusty fan, Batman bedsheet + flat pillow combo, and the creepy watermelon poster from the housemate. And she was a good sport putting the bird watching outfit on!! Cody needs to be dumped #mafs #MAFSAU — Madeline Muir (@madeline_muir) March 15, 2022

As you can see, the internet was not impressed.

It’s honestly painful watching an angel like Selina try so hard with Cody only for him to throw it back in her face. He even doesn’t seem to realise why his actions are hurting her.

Why is Cody hellbent on humiliating Selina?? #MAFS #MAFSAU — Noelle LaFontaine (@NoelleLaFontai8) March 15, 2022

what’s the joke here supposed to be? selina getting humiliated? like dude that’s not funny #MAFSAU — chansung dilf (real) (@eaudeloona) March 15, 2022

Selina is such a sweetheart, has been all in, even with the bird watching and all he does is prank and embarrass her. What a waste of time and effort it was. Run away quickly, you deserve so much more #MAFSAU #MAFS — Frith (@shrimpsquiggles) March 15, 2022

selina i promise if you gave me a chance i would tell you that you look beautiful all the time and i would never make you wear a ghillie suit #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ dom defender (@intosneedy) March 15, 2022

But there was a light at the end of the long, dark tunnel that is #Colina: Cody’s Uncle John.

Heck yeah.

Uncle John looks like the guy who buys you a drink at the RSL and then let’s loose on the dance floor. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) March 15, 2022

One of the major blocks in Cody and Selina’s relo has been his struggle to be open about his emotions. Uncle John decided to share a fucking heartbreaking story about how his biggest regret in life is not hugging his kids more.

I won’t lie to you there are tears on my keyboard.

You can just tell Uncle John is going to be a gem full of wisdom and home truths #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/ORfcfjRwjC — Liana (@LianaKyriak) March 15, 2022

Hearing someone admit that their one regret is they didn’t hug their children enough is utterly heartbreaking. #mafsau #mafsaustralia pic.twitter.com/U5efAPbD46 — MK (@MKMoore625) March 15, 2022

Uncle John had more growth in the one minute thirty seconds he was on screen than Cody has had in 30 years #MAFSAU #MAFS — Chelsea (@chelseajanekuhl) March 15, 2022

Uncle John described the impact of repressed emotions being passed down through the family. It’s not Selina’s job to “fix” Cody. But it was nice to see that Cody has someone like Uncle John in his life to call out his behaviour.

Now take his advice!!! Please!!!

Uncle John for next Bachelor! #MAFSAU — Penny (@pennyfortheguy) March 15, 2022

please uncle john, don’t make me cry watching mafs of all things #MAFSAU — alexandra 🐝✨ (@lexxor) March 15, 2022

I think the words your are looking for John is 'toxic masculinity' – guys should be able to talk about feelings and emotions without shame or fewer of being considered 'unmanly'#mafsau #mafs — Rohan I (@the_impey) March 15, 2022

Another hero of the episode emerged alongside Uncle John: Jack’s snake Lucy. Domenica was not loving Lucy but she put on a brave face. That’s true love, my friends.

Dom clearly doesn’t like snakes, but the fact that she held it, and didn’t make a HUGE “EW YUK I HATE IT” scene is lovely tbh #MAFS #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) March 15, 2022

Lucy the 🐍 has more charisma than Cody #MAFS #MAFSAU — Leah Jay (@LeahJayK) March 15, 2022

Q jack and the large snake jokes !!! #MAFSAU — cooper johnson (@cooperjohnno) March 15, 2022

oh my god jack has a pet snaked called lucy?? i love him even more. #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ dom defender (@intosneedy) March 15, 2022

Big ups to Lucy the snake and Uncle John, devastated we’ll never see you again.

Married At First Sight airs on Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.