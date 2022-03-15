Good evening distinguished MAFS enjoyers. I come to you after another episode of Batman bedsheets, chaotic swamp monster roleplay and also a snake named Lucy. She is the main character.

If you missed out on the ep, you can catch our recap here. One of the highlights of the ep was Selina, as always. She met Cody’s housemate and stinky Bat-chelor pad apartment on Monday.

But she reached the end of tether with Cody’s bullshit when he played a weird prank on her involving a swamp monster suit. Not here to judge anyone’s fetishes but here to judge people’s bad treatment of their partners.

Selina’s dealt with a lot of stuff from Cody this week, including that fucked watermelon picture.

So this was the final straw. He played a “prank” on her and said they’d go birdwatching. He told her that they’d be wearing swamp monster suits.

Selina gamely donned the suit only to find Cody dressed in normal clothes. I believe pranks are supposed to be funny. Dear reader, ’twas not.

As you can see, the internet was not impressed.

It’s honestly painful watching an angel like Selina try so hard with Cody only for him to throw it back in her face. He even doesn’t seem to realise why his actions are hurting her.

But there was a light at the end of the long, dark tunnel that is #Colina: Cody’s Uncle John.

Heck yeah.

One of the major blocks in Cody and Selina’s relo has been his struggle to be open about his emotions. Uncle John decided to share a fucking heartbreaking story about how his biggest regret in life is not hugging his kids more.

I won’t lie to you there are tears on my keyboard.

Uncle John described the impact of repressed emotions being passed down through the family. It’s not Selina’s job to “fix” Cody. But it was nice to see that Cody has someone like Uncle John in his life to call out his behaviour.

Now take his advice!!! Please!!!

Another hero of the episode emerged alongside Uncle John: Jack’s snake Lucy. Domenica was not loving Lucy but she put on a brave face. That’s true love, my friends.

Big ups to Lucy the snake and Uncle John, devastated we’ll never see you again.

Married At First Sight airs on Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

