MAFS tonight was UNHINGED, you guys. Need a refresher? Read the recap. But one moment that had Australia floored was when Stacey – upon finding out her husband Michael and friend Hayley had allegedly hooked up – decided to entirely lay the blame on Hayley.

Things unfolded dramatically at the dinner party, with Hayley saying she and Michael kissed on a drunk night out, then Michael denying that happened and saying he barely remembered it all. When Stacey jumped in to throw her two cents on the table, I think we all thought she’d be screaming at them both – but she turned all her wrath onto Hayley.

The slut shaming is OFF THE CHAIN HERE #MAFS — Sarah Maunder (@s_maunder) February 26, 2020

#MAFSAU #MAFS This episode is making me sick. Two people did the same shitty thing but Hayley gets slut shamed and Michael is literally praised for it. pic.twitter.com/GDrOwZ7m5a — Rachael (@RachaelLeigh21x) February 26, 2020

Stacey is doing the typical female thing where she’d rather go for another woman than recognise that Michael cheated on her! Hayley is scum but Michael cheated FOR SURE #MAFS — Mischief Managed ⚡️ (@sonya_orlova1) February 26, 2020

can someone jump in and point out the fact they’re BOTH responsible? #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha (@intosneedy) February 26, 2020

Stacey. I was feeling for you until you let Michael off scott free ????#MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/HxqKVbH8fO — Jodie (@jodielongton) February 26, 2020

Poor Michael so drunk and vulnerable. What the actual fuck Stacey #MAFSAU #mafs pic.twitter.com/KrwiPwXdXw — Max (@Life2theMax_) February 26, 2020

As much as I hate Haley, I cannot stand when women blame the the the “other woman” and not their husband. They’re both at fault. Michael is being let off #MAFS #MAFSAU — Shara (@4ft11gnome) February 26, 2020

hello??????? why is michael getting a free pass??????????? he's the manipulator in this experiment?????????? #mafs — ???????? (@choerrywine) February 26, 2020

THIS IS A TWO WAY STREET HERE STACEY STOP BABYING MICHAEL AND LET HIM OFF THE HOOK THROW HIM IN THE BIN #MAFS — Wreck It Roger (@PetalStrike) February 26, 2020

Y'all this episode is so annoying. Why is Hayley getting ALL the blame and Michael is just skating through, especially after the last dinner party?? Even David is getting more flack. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/HZkQu5jdA1 — Cɾαȥȥყ Jαȥȥყ (@ducky7goofy) February 26, 2020

Look I’m no fan of Hayley but seriously this happens all too much where the female gets branded the home wrecker and the husband getting off scot free – it literally takes two to cheat. Its so infuriating #MAFS #MAFSAU — Beebb (@BiancaAkbari) February 26, 2020

And then this pearler – what a gem of a tweet.

When real estate agents are calling out your bullshit then you know that’s some massive bullshit #mafs — Kate (@remued) February 26, 2020

Look, end of the day – this was clearly a “it takes two to tango” situation, and it’s reprehensible that in 2020 we’re doing the “IT WAS ALL THE WOMAN AND HER WILY WAYS” bullshit still.

Michael is a demon too!