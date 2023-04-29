Remember Shannon Adams from Married At First Sight? I too had almost forgotten about him — it’s just what happens when you’re only on the show for three weeks — until I found out that his ex-fiancée, Jamea Drake, is pregnant with his child.

Jamea is expecting in early October, posting the pregnancy announcement to Instagram earlier today. The post shows Jamea cradling her belly with part of the caption reading, “Didn’t think I’d be doing it as a solo single mum.”

Jamea told PEDESTRIAN.TV that Shannon is the father of the baby. “Yes, he is the dad,” she confirmed.

“I’m only 17 weeks pregnant,” she clarified, as reports have been swirling that she and Shannon were meeting up during the filming of the MAFS experiment.

So Dramatic! recently reported that a source close to the couple said they were caught by producers having sex in SKYE Suites, a claim Jamea denied to PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“I NEVER saw him in Sydney,” Jamea stressed to us.

As you may recall, Shannon basically shat all over MAFS wife Caitlin McConville‘s hopes and dreams when he told her he was still hung up on his ex.

Shannon also told Caitlin that he would’ve been more likely to get over his ex if she blew him away when she walked down the aisle.

Soon after these revelations, Caitlin and Shannon left the show. Following this, Jamea and Shannon attempted to work on their relationship but ultimately, once the show aired, it caused problems between the pair, leading them to break up last month.

“We were working on the relationship after the show. But once the show aired his actions came up. The comments made and how he portrayed me made it [the relationship] rocky,” Jamea explained to PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“Then hate started from the public after the airing of the show, he went to Melbourne for some space and we called it quits in March.”

Jamea doesn’t know what the co-parenting plan with Shannon will be, noting that he hasn’t seen their child, Milli, since last month, and has stopped paying child support.

“Hopefully Shan decides to be a part of the kids’ lives and we can get along,” she said, noting how difficult it’s been for her receiving hate since the show.

“There was seven years of history and our daughter,” she explained.

“I didn’t visit Sydney and I gave Shan the opportunity to try and work with Caitlin but they both agreed they aren’t each other’s type. And the baby was well after he returned from the show.”

It’s baffling to me why anyone would come at Jamea for actions that were wholly Shannon’s during MAFS, but here we are. If anyone shitty is reading this, try and be less on an asshole. Thanks!