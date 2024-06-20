MAFS’ Richard Hard Launched His New GF & Took A Lil Swipe At Ex Andrea At The Same Time

Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Richard Sauerman has just hard-launched his new relationship with Margie Johan, in a post that’s got some fans wondering: “Siblings or dating?”

You see, the pair look strikingly similar in their matching black-framed glasses and eerily identical smiles. All jokes aside, he looks pretty damn happy after his explosive breakup with then ‘wife’ Andrea Thompson.

“Date nite – looking weirdly like twins,” he joked.

In the snap, the couple wore similar beige jackets with black tops underneath, and chucked on a toothy smile for the mirror selfie. Let’s be honest, they’re never beating the “we’re related” allegations, so leaning into the humour is the only real option.

Why do they look so similar though! (Image: Instagram @mjhawker)

The couple appears to have been together for at least two months, with Margie sharing a selfie of the pair back on April 18.

She’s described him as a “wonderful human” and the pair recently took a holiday together.

After one sassy fan said it looked like Richard could be her father, she revealed the pair have a 12-year age gap but were “perfectly matched”.

MAFS’ Richard appears to take a swipe at Andrea

A bunch of MAFS fans were over the moon for the former reality star, but there was one comment that was a teeny bit rude towards his TV ex.

“Lovely! She doesn’t look moody like the chook you had on MAFS,” one person wrote.

Now, Richard could’ve taken the high road here and ignored any comments about Andrea… but much like the photo ranking task, he played all his cards.

“She’s not,” he wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

If I went through what Andrea went through, I’d be ‘moody’ too, thank you very much. (Image: Nine)

Richard and Andrea hit it off instantly on MAFS, but everything seemed to crumble when they got to the photo ranking task. You’re obviously supposed to rank your partner as number one – but when this doesn’t happen, all hell breaks loose. As it should!

Richard placed Andrea third, but according to the MAFS bride, he told her what he found attractive about some of the other female contestants first.

“[He] told me Lauren [is] hot, told me Sara [is] sexy, all this stuff. [She’s] got great boobs, great this, and then puts me third,” she revealed on the Back To Reality podcast earlier this month.

“I said so many times, I see you’re a good guy in there. And I did hang in there right until the end, when it blew up, and there was no turning back.”

Could Andrea’s latest Instagram Story address Richard’s subtle dig?

Andrea hasn’t publicly spoken about Richard’s new girlfriend or his salty comment, but she did upload a very interesting video to her Instagram Story.

What peculiar timing… (Image: Instagram @andreathompson_andie)

This could be me grasping at straws, but she shared a video with an inspirational quote about acceptance. I wanna know what she’s accepting! Could she be accepting that her ex doesn’t know when to keep his opinions to himself??

“Kiss your life. Accept it, just as it is. Today. Now. So that those moments of happiness you’re waiting for don’t pass you by,” the quote reads.

It’s all very interesting. Let’s see what happens next…

Feature image: Nine & Instagram @mjhawker