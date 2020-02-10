MAFTES. Hmmm. No, it’s not working. I was trying to make up a word for us MAFS friends – those who are united by one terrible dating show, bound together in our questionable love for watching people trainwreck their lives.

MAFTES isn’t quite cutting the mustard here. But then again, I’m half a Chardy deep:

Yes, I cut a minuscule amount of cheese to channel the terrible dip platter MAFS gave Vanessa and Chris. Yes, I ate my tiny slices of cheese in 5 minutes, before the episode was even underway. Yes, my wine has ice in it because I’m Kath Day-Knight in the streets, Kim Craig in the sheets. Yes, the cheese was some shit supermarket block and I sliced it all rustically to feel fancier than my broke ass actually is.

BUT. I. DIGRESS! You’re not here for my shit cheese plates (but it gave you a little pssst on your tongue, didn’t it) – you’re here for MAFS RECAPPING. And recap the MAFS, I will do for you.

We come back to Ivan The Neck Molester and Aleks, who had a seks-free night and have woken up enjoying their marriage. Well, Ivan is reallyreallyreally enjoying their marriage – Aleks seems far more “hmm we’ll see” about it all. Ivan tells her “I don’t care what I do, I just want to do it with you” and Aleks laughs like a drain in response.

She tells him he’s “cringe”, which is fantastic stuff, and surprisingly he doesn’t have a massive big baby tantrum about this and do a stress-vomit. Nope!

Instead, he laughs. HE THINKS IT’S FUNNY. And I’m not entirely sure Aleks was playing silly buggers. I think she actually meant it. But she laughs along, all is well.

Connie and JonEEEthEEEn are like fine, whatever. No one cares at this point unless you’re weird or creepy.

Over to new couples! Guys I’m so FUCKING pumped because you know who gets married tonight? Oh, you do, don’t you. You know.

THIS GUY!

My motorbike enthusiast! My road hog lothario! My Sons Of Anarchy but make it shit Casanova!

But first, we return to our “experts”, who have been locked in that warehouse for a week and a half now, with just coffee and macarons for sustenance.

They introduce us to Mishel, 48, “young at heart” and superfan of CPAP machines.

I will not lie, I now want a CPAP machine, I love the CPAP machine, I love Mishel for her undying obsession with the CPAP machine. I googled them and they’re for sleep apnea or something. Sounds really refreshing to have oxygen shoot into your nostrils.

Mishel, from what we see of her, likes her CPAP machine and getting crunk with her daughter. After cheersing (!!!) Tim Tams (!!!) she’s all “are we going out for drinks Evaaaaaaa? Are weeeee?”

She tells John she’s been cheated on by 7 out of 8 people she’s dated in her lifetime. He looks perplexed – unsure if it’s about the cheating or Mishel’s penchant for getting lit with her kids.

She says she wants to find someone at the same stage of life as her, but she’s also nervous and would like a tequila please. I cannot WAIT for this woman at the dinner parties.

The experts bullshit for a while about compatibility before deciding to pair Mishel with the only over 50 year old who has applied for the show – STEVE. MY BOI STEVEY!

Steve is 52, owns a barbershop (OF COURSE HE DOES) and has arm tatts.

I have not seen ONE (1) motorbike which is really ruining my fantasy of Mr Road Hog, but whatever. He has one. I just know it.

My boi Steve tells us he has been in love once, but the relationship disintegrated when he was diagnosed with cancer. Now, he’s looking for love again.

He tells the brown haired expert (IDK who these people are) that he has a tendency to go for younger women. MMMMMMMMMMMMMM RED FLAG ALERT. She’s all, it’s not about AGE it’s about stage of life (it’s also a bit about age) and he’s like yes I want my best friend now. Thankyou lady.

Before we see them get hitched, we move on to Stacey. She’s 25 and at first I’m like, this woman is going to be the worst. Anyone who says they like the finer things in life is guaranteed to be the worst.

But she’s not dumb – she’s a law graduate. She’s also not a stereotype – she has two little boys, one of whom has a BABY FADE. Just like Poppy’s kids.

She also has a really, really sad back story. Her dad died when she was one, she was raised by her brother, who then died in a motorbike accident – the day she was due to give birth to her first son.

I mean, she still goes on active walks with perfectly coiffed hair and makeup. So I am not ruling out her being the worst just yet.

But she’s definitely a survivor.

In truly batshit areas, they pair up Stacey – the hard-working survivor with two kids who struggles to open up in relationships – with MICHAEL. The sexist idiot.

We meet Michael more in-depth. He whips out his Dolex watch.

In bizarre scenes, we see him smelling a jacket in a science lab or something:

Before swiping through stock photos of women.

I *think* it was one of those smell-the-pheromones games but also, why and more also, explain it to us don’t just alarmingly show him sniffing jackets.

Anyway, Michael says he wants someone with substance who isn’t obsessed with Instagram likes, when I’m almost 100% sure he has no substance and is obsessed with his Instagram likes. But ok.

Michael tells us about his wife, who left him because he was working too much. He tells us this over a montage of him being sad and alone, and eating…. hot chips and spag bol?

That’s not even the most alarming moment in tour de Michael’s home – the decor is… a time.

We follow Michael to the tailors, and HOLY MOLERSON we have a hot friend. I repeat, we have a hot friend.

Before we get to know who Hot Bun Man is, we move back over to Missssshel, who is telling her Macedonian family and “confused” Macedonian mum, whose loudest, most shrill question is “is he MacedoniAAAAAAAN!?!?!?!?”

I think watching this woman be fake perplexed has been the highlight of these stupid tell-the-family sequences. She is an actor of the highest order. It’s nuanced, there’s real emotion in her eyes – 10/10. Oscar-worthy.

Bam! It’s morning! Bam! Steve and Mishel are getting ready for their wedding, mums are crying, etc etc.

Stacey is also getting ready for her wedding to Michael and also had some crippling food poisoning, but it’s fine, she has taken some medicine and it’s totally okay for her to kiss some dude and infect him!

Michael is also getting ready, telling a producer his tie has… chillies on it?

There’s about 7,000 shots of the Diamond Co wedding rings in this episode, I assume because they needed to get a quota up for their free fake wedding ring shots.

Over to the Steve and Mishel nuptials – and Baba, Mishel’s mum, looks ready to climb Steve like a tree.

I’m so obsessed with Steve and Mishel at this point. I REALLY want them to work out, more than Poppy and Luke, even. They’re just so CUTE.

Over to Michael, who is broing it up with the bros in his bro car, saying things like “here’s to prison sentences”. This fucking guy.

Old mate on the end looks like:

Naturally, Michael is stoked with Stacey even though he said about 400 times in his get to know you bit how he always goes for blondes with the nails and the hair extensions, and Stacey is LITERALLY THAT WOMAN. I mean WE know she has depth to her, but Michael doesn’t!

They have some awkward small talk. Stacey does not seem impressed.

Hot Man Bun – I knew he’d make a return – yells out “she’s heaps hotter than you”. Stacey laughs but you can tell she’s like “please swap them over for me”.

Guys, I cannot with Michael’s vows. He starts by quoting Forrest Gump (!!!) except he pretends he… IS Forrest Gump? He says “a man at a bus stop once told me, life is like a box of chocolates”. What?

He then makes chocolate puns (!!!) like “one who can give me a BOOST through life, to CRUNCH life’s problems with”. Oh nononono. There isn’t even Hot Man Bun to save me because I’ve decided he’s less hot than I thought he was.

Through their photo shoot, Stacey is like please get away from me and just stand there like a prop while I rack up Instagram fans.

The whole thing is supremely awkward. Over at Mishel and Steve’s reception, things seem good. Mishel tells her daughter Evaaaaa she just feels like she knows Steve, clearly interrupting Evaaaaa’s alone time with her wedding steak.

Evaaaaa likes Steve but wants to make sure he’s a good dude, so while Mishel’s in the toot she asks him if he’s ever cheated. Super normal get to know you stuff. He says he has, but it was a massive mistake. Instead of being like, yep, this man is 500 years old and has likely fucked up in his time, Evaaaa is all “MY MUM IS IN GRAVE DANGER”.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear a grown man grunt through a rendition of Baby Shark, you’re in luck with Michael and Stacey’s reception. The man cannot STOP.

Stacey is super, super off this marriage or she just has resting bitch face – I can’t tell yet. The best we get from her is her telling Michael she’s really funny, then her three friends repeatedly saying how funny they are. IDK about you but anyone who has TOLD me they’re funny is like, 3/10 funny in reality.

Meanwhile Evaaaa has told Mishel about Steve’s cheating, and everyone repeats “once a cheater always a cheater” for the next hour, like a chant. Mishel confronts Steve about it and he reassures her he has no plans to be that guy anymore, but she’s overwhelmed and needs to go have a cheeky dart in the parking lot.

Back at Stacey and Michael’s reception, and Stacey has the friend we all need – Karla the stalker.

Karla has found Michael on the internet, because she is my people. SIGN US UP FOR ASIO.

“MONEY” Karla says to Stacey, who is suddenly all ears and starts saying stuff like “business, that says he’s driven” and “maybe I misjudged him” which actually means “maybe I didn’t realise this guy was loaded”.

Mishel and Steve patch up over the cheating thing, Stacey and Michael patch up over hating each other deep within their souls.

We head to the wedding nights. Nothing to report from Mishel and Steve, they cuddle cutely. Michael gives Stacey a tour of their hotel room which is fundamentally so unfunny I started sobbing, but Stacey laughs like he’s the man version of Tina Fey because suddenly she is super into the guy??? Because he’s “driven”.

No hanky pankies occur with anyone. Can’t someone heavily hint they’re gonna bone? I’m so bored.

Melissa Mason is the Managing Editor (Sydney) at Pedestrian. She’s also the co-host of the All Aussie Mystery Hour podcast, and posts shit content on Instagram.