MAFS King Ollie Has Shared The Perf Response To New Idea Writing There Was A ‘Baby On The Way’

Loveable MAFS larrikin Ollie Skelton has reacted to New Idea magazine’s suggestion that he and MAFS bride Tahnee Cook were as clucky as an egg farm.

In a TikTok posted on Saturday night, the 26-year-old voice-over artist from Perth re-enacted the interview he had with the long-running publication.

“Oh, no way not yet” responded Ollie.

“But if you did, what would you call them?” retorted the amorphous journo.

“I haven’t really thought about [it] but I guess maybe Bobby,” said Ollie, sealing his fate and handing the journalist their all-important scoop.

You give ’em an inch, they take a mile!

The screen then changed to a picture of the New Idea cover issue from earlier in 2023 that simply read “baby on the way!” in big, bold lettering while the haunting recorder version of ‘September’ by Earth Wind & Fire played. You know the one.

Those front-page designers knew what they were doing!!!

Out of the MAFS cast from 2023, I think it’s fair to say that Tahnee and Ollie were the least insufferable.

The duo were the only couple still together from their original pairings on the show and as a demonstration of how serious they were about their post-experiment relo, Ollie even moved to Sydney to live with his MAFS bride.

Since the show ended, however, a second couple has emerged from the rubble.

After respective fallouts with their own experiment partners, Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis have joined forces to become the most attractive couple to emerge from the show.

The pair have since appeared on PEDESTRIAN.TV’s own “We’ve Done The MAFS” podcast to discuss the circumstances that led to their dating.

Hopefully New Idea doesn’t go digging for a scoop anytime soon…