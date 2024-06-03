MAFS’ Ollie Hard Launched New Girlfriend On His Podcast & Revealed Major Relationship Update

After a bunch of gossip that’s been flying around about Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Ollie Skelton and his new girlfriend, the former reality TV star has decided to introduce Nadia Marvin to the world on his own terms. This is Ollie’s first serious relationship since he called it quits with ex Tahnee Cook after spending 16 months as a rock-solid couple.

Anyway, Ollie just shared a new podcast episode called “Meet Nadia” on his Tosser podcast and revealed how the pair got together. TBH, the new couple seem absolutely smitten.

Ollie and Nadia have basically been “inseparable” since their first date, and are about to make it official by moving in together. If it seems kinda soon, just remember that Ollie’s fame comes from getting married… at first sight.

The pair were introduced through Nadia’s roommate Simon, who is Ollie’s producer. After Nadia slid into Ollie’s DM’s, the pair met in Surry Hills for the first time.

The date sounded so wholesome, with Ollie and Nadia meeting at a pub and then having a wander around Glebe Markets. After realising they had an intense connection, Ollie went back to Nadia’s and basically hasn’t left since.

“We then just didn’t want to leave each other,” Ollie recalled.

“We didn’t. I felt so close to you and I barely knew you. And I think that was such a nice feeling for me because it was so strong,” Nadia added.

“That’s been the biggest thing about this whole thing, is just how strong these feelings are… it feels like, you know when you would romanticise someone that potentially didn’t like you, and you would just dig this pit of feelings for this person, and more as they pushed away your feelings became more and more,” Ollie explained.

“It’s like having that feeling but both people feeling the same way. We’ve essentially been inseparable ever since.”

Nadia confirmed that Ollie has been “living with her” since that first week, and the pair are about to make it official. After the MAFS drama that went down recently between Tahnee and Ollie, it’s nice to have some cute news for a change!

