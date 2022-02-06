The internet is shipping Married At First Sight couple Olivia and Jackson across the Pacific Ocean after Sunday night’s episode.

In case you missed the latest edition of Keeping Up With The Heterosexuals, the experts paired 28-year-old teaching student Olivia with 30-year-old Victorian plumber Jackson.

Both have been through a lot in life and seem like genuine peeps.

Olivia’s father passed away from cancer in June last year and she was his main carer for seven years. She told producers she’s struggled with self-confidence and body image issues because she was overweight.

Jackson grew up with his mum and two sisters and recalled moments when he was younger when he would protect them from his mum’s abusive partner.

TL;DR: they both deserve true happiness. And according to the tweets during Sunday night’s episode, they just found it.

“My God[,] Olivia and Jackson are straight out of a romance novel,” wrote one viewer.

Another summed it up well: “Protect Jackson and Olivia at all costs. MAFS please don’t mess these two up.”

my god olivia and jackson are straight out of a romance novel #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha (taylor’s version) (@intosneedy) February 6, 2022

Yeah listen i actually can't handle Liv and Jackson not working out xxx #MAFS #MAFSAU #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/3BsadRT2ox — Reality TV Tweets (@RealityTVTweet3) February 6, 2022

The experts matching Jackson and Olivia together #MAFS pic.twitter.com/hchZ7EHOqB — Despicable Bree ???????????? (@breelivetweet) February 6, 2022

I assume Jackson and Olivia are the token normal people for the season? #mafs #mafsau — Georgie Haberfield (@tehgeorgeh) February 6, 2022

Who else is rooting for Liv and Jackson? I hope they work out! They seem almost perfect for each other so far #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSAU — Rac (@_loverac) February 6, 2022

Okay, we need to protect Olivia and Jackson at all costs, agreed? #MAFS #MAFSAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) February 6, 2022

Protect Jackson and Olivia at all costs. MAFS please don’t mess these two up. #MAFSAU — ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@ReneeSergi) February 6, 2022

Later in the episode, Olivia opened up to Jackson about her struggles with “a lack of self-esteem”.

“It’s like that broken part of me that will never be fixed,” Olivia said.

What he said left fans calling the couple legit endgame material: “Cool, I’ll bring the toolkit. We’ll fix it up.”

Olivia and Jackson are so sweet together! The first couple I think that (on first impressions!) have a chance of making it work! ???????? #MAFS #MAFSAU — Anne Stubbs (@annestubbs) February 6, 2022

Nicholas Sparks couldn’t have written a better love story than Olivia and Jackson. Well done producers #MAFS #MAFSAU — Amber ????????????❤️☺️ (@amber_wallace75) February 6, 2022

If something happens to ruin this couple’s happiness I will fly into space and find the biggest asteroid I can and singlehandedly hurl it into the Earth. My only worry going forward is what will happen when this pure pair of rom-com stars mingle with some of the more chaotic couples on MAFS this season. Anthony and Holly, I’m talking about you.

Ok keep Jackson and Olivia in their own little cocoon away from the dinner parties and stupid honesty boxes etc. #mafs #mafsau — ????Nez???????? (@fraggle73) February 6, 2022

The only way Olivia and Jackson make it through this is if these guys stay the fuck away. #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/mubgc5PWPL — Imdad (@shitchat_imdad) February 6, 2022

In case you missed it, last week introduced us to the other couples this season including the objectively horniest couple made up of the objectively hottest people.

Married At First Sight airs at 7:30 on Sunday to Wednesday nights on Channel Nine and 9Now.