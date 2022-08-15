Married At First Sight 2022 honestly feels like it ended five minutes ago, probably because there’s been so much drama involving the cast members after the show ended. But buckle up peeps because MAFS 2023 is already in the works!

Daily Mail Australia snapped some spicy pap pics from the new season, showing the brides filming their hens night at Centennial Park’s $15 million The Crossways estate in Sydney last week.

The gals were spotted arriving at the venue for their hens party then subsequently leaving in the wee hours of the morning to go for a post-event Macca’s run. Classic.

Experts Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla were also in attendance and were pictured greeting the ladies as they entered.

While the identities of almost all the brides have been kept under wraps, the publication got their mitts on the IG of just one contestant who will be bringing the chaos on MAFS 2023.

Introducing Brisbane-based flight attendant-turned-beautician Melinda Willis.

She was among the bevy of gals who attended the hens party.

Wallis has 150K followers on Instagram, including several former MAFS stars like KC Osborne, Jules Robinson, Joshua Pihlak and Jason Engler.

Insiders close to the soon-to-be reality star told Daily Mail Australia she’s been wanting to join MAFS for years so finally being cast would be “a dream come true.”

Apparently the new season will see the return of overseas trips which will be a lush addition to the show.

Can’t bloody wait!