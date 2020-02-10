Thanks for signing up!

Confession: I can probably count the amount of Married At First Sight grooms I’ve found attractive on one hand (if I had several fingers chopped off), and that includes 2020’s crop of lads.

But as per usual, punters have found themselves more interested in other men on-screen who aren’t even contestants.

The internet is going wild for Brisbane-based school teacher, Mishel Karen’s son, Samuil ‘Sam’ Trajceski.

Behold:

The 20-year-old walked his mama down the aisle in a recent ep and captured the hearts of the nation (yours truly’s heart included).

He also appeared in an earlier segment where he and his mum enjoyed some Tim-Tams prior to her nuptials.

Have a go at his TO-DIE-FOR smile, lush locks and that whole sexy Clark Kent vibe he’s got going on:

Relax, this isn’t just me being a creeper, the rest of Australia appears to be on the same page.

Twitter was blowing up with comments from thirsty fans who were lusting after the lad.

Here’s the proof:

Next season can I sign up and marry Mishel’s son ???????? #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/RcxBASQyTJ — Dylan Zbierski (@Dilbish) February 10, 2020

anyway i hope mishel’s son sam is having a great night #mafs — 잘자 우리 종현아. (@jackcallahans) February 10, 2020

Gonna beg the experts to match me with Mishel’s son Sam next season #mafs — ????☕️???? ⁷ (@btspavedthelane) February 10, 2020

mishel's son is SO hot wtf mishel's son i'm free on friday night yes on friday night did i mention i'm free on friday night #mafs — ِ (@judashookerr) February 10, 2020

ATTN: Nine. Could we give him more screentime, pls? Perhaps even his own spinoff show?

It looks like you’ll get quite a few eyes and ears on that one.

And also where do I sign up…?