Confession: I can probably count the amount of Married At First Sight grooms I’ve found attractive on one hand (if I had several fingers chopped off), and that includes 2020’s crop of lads.

But as per usual, punters have found themselves more interested in other men on-screen who aren’t even contestants.

The internet is going wild for Brisbane-based school teacher, Mishel Karen’s son, Samuil ‘Sam’ Trajceski.

Behold:

The 20-year-old walked his mama down the aisle in a recent ep and captured the hearts of the nation (yours truly’s heart included).

He also appeared in an earlier segment where he and his mum enjoyed some Tim-Tams prior to her nuptials.

Have a go at his TO-DIE-FOR smile, lush locks and that whole sexy Clark Kent vibe he’s got going on:

Relax, this isn’t just me being a creeper, the rest of Australia appears to be on the same page.

Twitter was blowing up with comments from thirsty fans who were lusting after the lad.

Here’s the proof:

ATTN: Nine. Could we give him more screentime, pls? Perhaps even his own spinoff show?

It looks like you’ll get quite a few eyes and ears on that one.

And also where do I sign up…?

