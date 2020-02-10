We’re a week into MAFS and we’re finally onto the last two weddings, which means it’s the last of the first sights.

Our final pairing for the season is single mother-of-two and lawyer Stacey, who seems to be paired up with millionaire man-baby Michael, and the internet is having none of it.

Considering his groomsmen basically outed him for being a total man baby, I’m convinced the producers are just out to ruin Stacey’s life.

If your friends are calling you a “human toddler”, you’re probably not marriage material.

Not to mention, he literally said that the biggest hurdle for his future wife would be his… personality. Umm…. What?

I can only imagine Michael has an entire bookshelf full of Gary Vee books and likely listens to motivational speeches about how if you don’t seize the day, the day seizes you (or something like that).

But within a matter of seconds, he managed to brag about buying a million dollar house and liking fancy (*cough* ugly *cough*) watches.

Twitter really despised his shitty “Rolex.”

But despite having the personality of a soggy bowl of cornflakes, Michael pointed out that he wants a good looking girl, but also expects her to have depth. Naturally, the internet called him the fuck out for this.

Most of us were immediately convinced that Stacey and Michael are a disaster waiting to happen.

But others pointed out that they’d probably date a Michael themselves, which is probably a bad idea.

Let’s be real, Michael is definitely just a pseudonym and his real name is Chad.

I secretly wanted to hope that Stacey would fall in love with this fucking man-child, but then he ruined it by singing ‘Baby Shark’ at his wedding. Dude, what the fuck?

But of course, the fact that he’s a millionaire slightly changed the mood. She raised a valid point that this *probably* means there’s a serious side to him somewhere in there, or there’s just some cold, hard cash.

Considering Stacey is feeling the wrath of food poisoning (a point that Twitter seems to have forgotten at this point), I’m going to give her another chance and not completely rule her out as a gold-digger. If I had been chucking my guts up all night, I wouldn’t want to be marrying a man-child either.

Will they last? Look, probably not. But maybe she’ll cop a Rolex or two, she sure as hell deserves one for dealing with his man-child behaviour.