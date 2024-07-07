MAFS’ Lucinda Light Finally Addresses Feud With Timothy Smith: ‘Please Forgive Me’

Married At First Sight (MAFS) fan-favourite Lucinda Light has officially released a statement surrounding her internet blocking of reality TV ex-hubby Timothy Smith.

It’s been yonks since MAFS 2024 closed, leaving us with only two (2!!!) successful couples. However, just like every damn season, just because it’s ended, the drama doesn’t stop.

Recently, this year’s anti-hero Timothy and his ex-reality-TV-wife-turned-foe-turned-friend-turned-foe-again Lucinda have embroiled in drama after fans noticed they weren’t following each other on Instagram.

Why are Married At First Sight‘s Timothy and Lucinda fighting?

In short, the flames of a feud grew higher when Timothy urged his followers to “cut off” people who didn’t “respect” their time in a now-deleted TikTok.

When he first shared the video, the MAFS groom denied it was about Mama Lu, but went on to share a bunch of tea about his friendship with his assigned wife to Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Timothy went on to claim that Lucinda was different in front of the cameras, and then another “close friend” told the publication that Lucinda was caught gossiping about him behind his back, which added to their relationship problems.

Maybe it worked out in another universe. (Image source: 9Now / MAFS)

In between all the TikToks and exclusive statements, Lucinda made a snarky comment about the feud on Instagram. Queen of love, light and shade, I guess.

Married At First Sigh’s Lucinda responds to her feud with Timothy

However, the fighting has seemingly come to a close after Mama Lucinda shared a lengthy Instagram statement, officially apologising for the drama and all the people involved.

Alongside a sweet selfie of the MAFS ex-besties, Lucinda wrote that she “would have loved a phone conversation toward resolve” if she’d “offended Tim”.

“I still hold a lantern of hope for our friendship.” (Image source: Instagram / @lucindaslight)

“A couple of times I’ve confided in other cast members about genuine processes I’ve had since the show and behaviours that have upset me,” the statement began.

“I’m sure I’m not alone in that, we all need to process and share. Going on a reality TV show has been a huge experience and in many ways, I’m still processing it.”

Lucinda also acknowledged the hurt she caused Timothy and expressed her apologies for fraying their friendship.

“In my heart, I’ve always held Tim with understanding and compassion,” she continued.

“I take responsibility for any hurt I may of caused by sharing my feelings and hurts. There are no hard feelings my end and I still hold a lantern of hope for our friendship.

“Ho’oponopono ~ I’m Sorry, Please Forgive Me, Thank You, I Love You.”

Towards the end of the statement, Lucinda also apologised to other cast members she might’ve upset during the feud and wrote she only wanted to “wish Tim all the love and success”.

“This is the last I’ll say on this piece, I’ve said what I have to say. I want to get on with my life~ I’ve got lots of love to share and I believe Tim does too,” she added.

“Everyone’s just trying their best in this one precious life and I for one don’t want to spend my energy and time in war, with anyone.”

As of writing, Timothy hasn’t responded to Lucinda nor re-followed his ex-reality TV beau. However, other MAFS castmates have come to her comment section with words of support.

“You are amazing Lu❤️❤️❤️ sending you so much love,” fellow MAFS 2024 bride Jade Pywell wrote.

“Love you so much you classy lady!!” Eden Harper commented.

“Love you my beautiful friend,” Andrea Thompson said.

As much as I frothed their antics on MAFS, I just knew that their friendship would be a rollercoaster. Honestly, if I were Mama Lu I’d just let the bloke go for now.

Time heals everything… Well, usually. Sometimes.

Image source: Instagram / @lucindaslight