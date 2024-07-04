MAFS’ Lucinda Light Just Addressed Her Feud With Ex Timothy Smith In A Sneaky IG Comment

Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Lucinda Light is a ray of sunshine, an icon, and a goddamn national treasure. So, it was kinda weird when an alleged feud between Lucinda and her ‘ex-husband’ Timothy Smith came to light recently.



ICYMI, fans noticed something strange had happened between Lucinda and Timothy recently, when the pair were suddenly no longer following each other in June. Lucinda told PEDESTRIAN.TV that Timothy had blocked her, but she had “no hard feelings” towards the guy. She’s a better person than me, that’s for sure!

The MAFS bride has recently addressed where she stands with Timothy, and it seems like she wants to rekindle their friendship. This makes sense, seeing as they were so close on the show. I truly thought they were platonic soulmates.

This selfie of the pair is still up on Lucinda’s Instagram grid. (Image: Instagram @lucindaslight)

Back in June, Timothy spouted off some cryptic comments on TikTok, saying if someone doesn’t “respect your time”, you should “cut them out”. A week later, he shared another video, saying he hadn’t severed ties with Lucinda due to “jealousy”, as some unnamed co-stars had claimed.

“There are only three or four people that know [the real reason]. I wish Lu all the best in the future. There is no question,” he said at the time.

Anyway, fast forward a few weeks, and there hasn’t been much else said about the feud… until now.

One cheeky lil fan asked Lucinda on Instagram if the pair were “still on speaking terms”, and sadly, the answer is no. But not for want of trying!

“Hopefully one day Tim is up for being friends. I certainly am,” Lucinda replied.

A bunch of people prodded the star for more info, but that seemed to be about all she wanted to say on this topic. Of course, if there’s any other goss that drops, I’ll make sure to update you all.

Lucinda Light ‘overwhelmed’ by post-MAFS journey

Lucinda also shared a post on Instagram about how she was feeling overwhelmed by life after coming off MAFS. She overcommitted herself to about a zillion different things (she’s the most popular cast member, so she’s had opps coming out of her ears). Girl, we’ve all been there!

So for now, she’s decided to take a step back and decide where she really wants to focus her energy. Which kinda seems like good advice for anyone, really.

“I’ve been trying to do it all – spinning all the plates at once and finding myself shackled to my computer most days. My eyes are sore, my back has been tight, and my body isn’t as fit as I’d like it to be,” she wrote.

“The solstice had me re-evaluating everything last week, and I realised that what I’ve been doing isn’t sustainable.”

Lucinda Light has admitted she tried to do too much after MAFS finished. (Image: Instagram @lucindaslight)

The reality TV star had been staring down the different avenues she could’ve gone down including creating merch and hosting dating events – both which have now been sidelined.

“I’m reallocating my time to fun, nature stomps, dating spunky suitors… not working round the clock managing a million different aspects of business.”

If you’ve booked yourself a ticket to one of Lucinda’s sold-out shows around the country or overseas, don’t worry. Those are part of the ~new~ Lucinda business plan, as well as writing a book.

She girl bossed too close to the sun, but she’s back down to earth now. God, I could not love this woman more!

