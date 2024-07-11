MAFS’ Jules Robinson Slams Followers Leaving ‘Cruel’ Comments On Her Nude Pregnancy Photoshoot

Married At First Sight star Jules Robinson has slammed “cruel” trolls after being inundated with comments on her nude maternity photoshoot.

The former MAFS bride found a successful match on season six with her husband Cam Merchant, and they’re expecting their second bub very soon. The 42-year-old businesswoman decided to mark the occasion with a nude pregnancy photoshoot, to “celebrate” and capture her body at this point in time.

She covered *certain* parts of her body with artfully placed hands, and looked incredible wearing nothing but jewellery.

“I’m aware doing this isn’t for everyone, but [I’ve] already [received] so many messages saying, ‘I wish I did this when I was pregnant’. If you want to do something like this, do it! Even set up a timer and do it yourself! Capture how amazing your body is, even the parts that feel like they aren’t yours right now,” she wrote in the caption.

MAFS star Jules has been keeping up her fitness regime during her pregnancy. (Image: Instagram @julesrobinson82)

While she was embracing her body and trying to inspire other women to do the same, Jules was hit with a bunch of nasty comments about the shoot. Some accused her of using airbrushing to make herself look better, while others said it was “inappropriate”.

Her photographer, Deanna Gaynor, has since uploaded a Reel to defend MAFS’ Jules from the trolls.

“Dear trolls, especially the female ones. You should be ashamed of yourselves for your nasty comments,” she wrote.

“It’s disheartening to see that pregnant women would be trolled and bullied for capturing their beautiful journey and wanting to share that so others build the confidence to do the same. Being unsupportive and cruel doesn’t just hurt them; it reveals a lot about you.”

Jules’ photographer clapped back on Instagram with this Reel. (Instagram: @dimages_photographer)

The photographer zoomed in on the image, saying that while she does use Photoshop to edit her images, Jules specifically asked Deanna not to retouch her skin.

“What you see is creative lighting, camera exposure and saturation and colour balance and temperature and aperture at play. I won’t accept her being bullied for this image, it’s simply disgraceful,” she added.

Jules left a sassy comment on Deanna’s post, saying: “What can I say… you’re that good. They think I’m airbrushed. Thank you for having my back and standing up [for me].”

A bunch of other people showed support for Jules and her maternity shoot in the comments, but here’s a lil reminder to the trolls out there: if you’ve got nothing nice to say, zip it, okay?!!

Feature Image: Instagram @julesrobinson82