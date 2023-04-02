Married At First Sight‘s Josh White AKA Disney Daddy has spilled the beans about *that* special contract, his rendezvous with fellow MAFS contestant Lyndall Grace and debunked his former on-screen wife Melissa Sheppard AKA Horny Mum’s claims about his marriage and behaviour on the show in a new interview.

Honestly, even writing that sentence has zonked me out. Mans truly left no stone unturned and for that, we have no choice but to stan.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Josh denied he ever had a different contract written up.

ICYMI, a source told the So Dramatic! podcast back in February that Josh’s special contract allowed him to “go home at any time” to be with his kids.

The source also said the unique contract explained why MAFS expert John Aiken released Disney Daddy from the shackles of the show, despite Horny Mum writing “stay” at that absolute tear-jerker commitment ceremony.

“No, I never had a custom contract,” Josh told Daily Mail Australia. ‘Nuff said!

He said the only thing he asked of the powers that be was an understanding of “when I could see my children”, which is apparently normal for MAFS contestants who have kids.

“I was told over the 12-week run of the show when I could go back and see my kids, which was essentially every second week,” he continued.

“That’s not a custom contract — that’s literally just finding out when I can go and see my kids.”

As for that rumoured post-show pash with Lyndall, Josh said all the tonsil tennis happened after the final vows last December. You know, when the gal ripped her manchild on-screen husband Cam Woods a new one? Good times.

“I started talking to Lyndall after she had left the show. It was just a friendship that kind of like, moved over time,” he said.

“We had a lot in common. We think very similarly about a lot of things.

“When I look back about my time in that experiment, one of the things I kept on saying was [I value] deep conversations.”

To be fair, Lyndall knew her way around a heavy chat or two. Watching her attempts to dig deep with Cam made me cringe, and that’s saying something considering I’m currently rewatching Glee.

Josh told Daily Mail Australia their deep and meaningful friendship turned saucy and smooching did occur.

“We did share, as reported, a kiss. Yeah,” he said, before confirming that he did, in fact, yeet over to Perth in January to hang out with Lyndall.

‘Yuge. Surprised and saddened that I didn’t see them gallivanting around town TBH.

And now, the tea we’ve all been waiting for: Disney Daddy versus Horny Mum.

Disney Daddy politely pooh-poohed Horny Mum for talking about his divorce proceedings during an interview on The Kyle & Jackie O show the morning after the duo left MAFS because for some reason, that is everyone’s business.

“It wasn’t a messy divorce, but even if it was, I think it’s pretty despicable for someone that has nothing to do with my relationship with my ex-wife to comment on that the way she she did,” he said. Tell ’em, babe!

“I never spoke about my ex-wife on the show. I think that she deserves the utmost of respect.

“I would never talk about her. [My ex] did not apply for the show, she didn’t go through the show.

“I would never talk about her private manner like that.”

Every time this man speaks I’m in awe at how much of a respectful king he is. J’adore.

Josh also said it was heaps rude of Melissa to accuse him of shedding “crocodile tears” for sympathy.

“They weren’t crocodile tears. They were real tears from someone who had gone through a difficult experience,” he said, adding that the accusations still sting.

Bless. Here for you, bb.

I’m sure we’ll see more Disney Daddy and Horny Mum drama at the two-part MAFS reunion, with the first episode airing on Sunday, April 2.

