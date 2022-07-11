Another couple from Married At First Sight is headed down the aisle for real — and it’s a fan favourite couple who emerged from the rubble of the hectic 2020 season.

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente — the emotional saving grace from the pure chaos of the Bryce Ruthven v Everyone season — announced they’re getting married married. Finally, some good news coming from the show that will one day give us blood pressure issues!

The MAFS couple posted their engagement news to Instagram on Sunday. The joint post showed them cuddled up on a boat on Sydney Harbour with the caption “FOREVER”.

They’re sipping on celebratory champers and Kerry’s got a dazzler of a rock on her ring finger. Ah, the one love story we were all rooting for.

Kerry also took to her Instagram Story to share well wishes and moments from the big weekend after Johnny popped the question on Saturday. She posted adorable moments from a FaceTime call with MAFS alum (and success story) Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant and posts from others congratulating her and Johnny on their exciting news.

Of all the couples to go the distance on that 2020 season of MAFS, we’re genuinely stoked that Johnny and Kerry are it. They managed to endure an entire run of one of the most stressful shows and sit there while grown adults fight over a long dinner table for weeks on end.

Other MAFS stars and reality TV celebs jumped in the comments of the couples’ announcement post to share their excitement, including eternal ratbag duo Al Perkins and Brent Vitello, Ella May Ding, Ines Basic, Brett Helling, former Bachelor blokes Matty J and Darvid Garayeli and MAFS-turned-I’m A Celeb star, Davina Manuel.

I mean, you know you’re doing something right when you’ve got support from other reality show stars as well as people in your own season.

Congrats Kerry and Johnny, we’re so keen to see you two tie the knot in reality this time!