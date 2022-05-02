A bunch of Aussie reality stars got together in Sydney yesterday for an event and apparently there was some beef between Jessika Power and Olivia Frazer.

The gals gathered for the launch of Celebrity Slim’s Skinny B*tch wine range at Wahlburgers and eyewitnesses noted the friction between them.

One spy told Daily Mail Australia that when Olivia arrived, Jessika “bolted” to the opposite side of the venue.

The blondes eventually got together and had a yarn about god knows what.

An eyewitness who spoke to the site said: “Jessika wanted nothing to do with Liv after the whole Domenica [Calarco] OnlyFans thing and was wondering why she was at her event.

“Olivia didn’t really discuss the OnlyFans thing because of the ongoing court case but they talked for a few moments before they eventually hugged it out.”

Apparently “Olivia was actually shaking. She was so nervous and scared of Jess, it was funny to watch.”

It comes after Jessika slammed Olivia over the photo leaking incident, calling the whole thing “disgusting.”

“It’s worse than me. That’s a different type of dislike from people. You can’t just say ‘I found it on the internet’, you need to pay for it and it’s behind a paywall,” Jess told The Herald Sun.

“As women in 2022 aren’t we supposed to be empowering each other? I thought it was disgusting for another woman to do that to another woman.

“She shouldn’t be laughed at behind her back, I think Olivia was grasping at straws and I don’t agree with it. It was horrible.”

The pair were photographed together at the event, so it looks like they’ve smoothed over their differences?