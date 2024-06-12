MAFS’ Jade Pywell Subtly Shaded Ridge Barredo’s Past Fuckboy Behaviour In Sassy Instagram Post

Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Jade Pywell has taken a dig at her boyfriend Ridge Barredo’s Instagram habits when it comes to his former fuckboy ways, and kicked off a debate in the comment section to boot. She created a meme that said: “When he says ‘you know you’re going to fall in love with me’ but you’ve already seen his following list.”

Before you panic, the MAFS lovebirds are still together and living as a cute lil family in the GC with Jade’s daughter. She did, however, tell fans she was instantly turned off by Ridge’s behaviour during their honeymoon on the show.

“Fun fact: I had seen my husband’s following list on Instagram on our honeymoon and I knew from our honeymoon, he wasn’t the one for me. He followed over 1000 girls,” she explained.

“Fast forward to when he fell for me, he randomly unfollowed almost every girl. And now here we are.”

When Ridge piped up in the comment section saying that “1000 is a bit dramatic”, our girl Jade had the receipts and said he literally followed 1178 girls when they first met. Yikes.

This is a little bit cute. (Image: Instagram @ridgebarredo)

Should your boyfriend be allowed to follow hot women on IG?

Being able to follow “random girls” stirred up a bit of debate in the comments. On the one hand, shouldn’t you be able to trust your significant other not to run off and cheat because he saw some… *shock horror*…. boobs?

One person wrote: “Constantly going on about other girls, if you don’t trust him, leave him cause he’s gonna end up leaving you… just go enjoy your life together.”

“Should be able to follow however many and whoever he wants as long as he’s not doing anything wrong,” another agreed.

“I’d run for the hills if I was him. One of the foundations a relationship is built upon is trust. If you need to follow his every move, then there obviously is none,” a third pointed out.

However, it’s a hard boundary for Jade, and we love our confident MAFS queen!

“He knew all this before he chose to be with me. If he didn’t like it, the door was open for him to leave. I know what I want,” she told a follower who questioned her.

“He’s following 250 [people] now, it was over 1000 before we started dating.”

They’re one of only two couples left together from MAFS 2024. (Image: Instagram @jadepywell)

She received plenty of support from women who were firmly on her side, with one saying: “Feels babes, my partner did the same. So fucking good and didn’t have to ask.”

“That’s a man that truly understands and respects his lady!” another added.

“Well he doesn’t need wannabe princesses when he has a QUEEN,” a third wrote.

“As long as you’re in love and happy now really that’s all that matters,” another remarked.

I actually love how whipped Ridge is for Jade now. Maybe there’s hope for all of us with fuckboys in our lives after all…

