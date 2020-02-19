It was an expectedly messy affair tonight at the MAFS dinner party, with bullying and hypocrisy being projected at a faster rate than the red wine being consumed (and that’s saying something) – you can check out the full episode recap below:

But amidst the messiness, one unlikely figure was praised online for being cool, calm and collected. A polarising figure who the viewers mistakenly disregarded, at first. Yes, that’s right – Ivan, and his marvellous sockettes.

We simply have no choice but to stan a redemption story. As said by Twitter user @CaptainJackFrost, “Ivan being the only decent guy in this scenario is something I could never predict but am thankful for.” What a guy. What a time to be alive.

Aside from Ivan’s promotion to favourable MAFS star, Michael’s pot-stirring polarised the internet, with some folk questioning his intentions and others praising the guy for providing the viewers with drama.

Also, Poppy and Luke’s exit not making the cut in tonight’s episode was a very, er… interesting decision.

have none of them noticed that poppy and luke aren’t there lol #MAFS #MAFSAU — rach ???? (@rachdotcom) February 19, 2020

Anyhoo, without further ado, here are tonight’s most iconic tweets:

Many things disturb me about Amanda and Tash, but most of all it’s the fact that they call each other “doll” like they’re Kath and Kel. You can only use that term of endearment if you’re happily hitched, like our foxy lady and her great hunk of spunk. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/UIjLLEG6cs — Matthew Galea (@mattygalea_) February 19, 2020

"If you don't feel chemistry, you don't feel chemistry – let it go" "I'm done, it's over, I'm not staying" Both choose to stay ???? #mafsau #mafs pic.twitter.com/YR4PW0z2SL — Ashleigh Taylor (@ashy_taylor) February 19, 2020

There was also one thing Twitter was certain about, and that was the relationship expert’s questionable position on the show.

These are the faces I used to make when I watched my Sims burn a meal they didn’t have enough cooking skill to make, causing a fire to engulf their entire home that I didn’t put a smoke alarm in because I thought it looked ugly on the wall #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/JTS8wreRit — Reality Nic (@NicReality) February 19, 2020

Ivan being the only decent guy in this scenario is something I could never predict but am thankful for #mafs — Jacinta (@CaptainJacFrost) February 19, 2020

Micheal can't cook, but damn that boys great at stirring a pot ???? #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/dvmahL0RSC — Courtney (@thatwitchx) February 19, 2020

So Stacey is just going to remain silent about all the shit Michael gets up to? The drunken nights? Oh ok.. #mafs pic.twitter.com/c4dRC9FriU — Jane Doll???? (@prettylittty) February 19, 2020

Michael tonight: “I would never speak to Stacey like that.”

Stacey last night: “Michael came home and abused me.” #MAFS — Megan Pustetto (@meganpustetto) February 19, 2020

So we keep their microphones switched on even when they're in the washroom?#MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/1ujkcc5htc — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) February 19, 2020

See you next week, friends. For now, let’s meditate, go for a walk or talk to a loved one – anything to rid ourselves from the negative energy the radiated from our screens by the end of that episode.