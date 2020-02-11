We’re now well into the turbulent rollercoaster otherwise known as MAFS 2020. This episode featured Stacey getting fucking mad, Ivan always being on his phone and an overly-hyped kiss between Jonethen and Connie that ended in Jonethen literally consuming Connie’s entire face. Check out the full episode recap here.

A couple of major moments stood out for me. Firstly, and this may be a controversial opinion to some, but Mishel is iconic. Her chucking a tanty on the slopes – kicking the snow and calling the boots “hideous” – literally reminded me of the time I went to Mount Buller with my family, chucked a similar tanty, refused to ski and forced Dad to toboggan with my tudey 8-year-old self for the rest of the trip. (He loved it though.) Also, when Mishel told Steve to just shut up and said “can we just not talk?”, I felt that on a deep level.

Secondly, Steve’s claim that his atrocious cargo pants are worth $300 (or $400 or $500, depending on his claims) is utter bullshit.

On that note, let’s dive into some of the most iconic reactions to this episode of MAFS. I simply couldn’t start the round-up with anyone else other than Stacey.

“Do it for the money.”

“Do it for they money.”

“Do it for the money.” #MAFS pic.twitter.com/IpuEEbP6tp — Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) February 11, 2020

Stacey is me when my ASOS delivery says delivered but nothing is at my door.. #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/Z6Ee44uy2i — AMY ⭐️ (@amyjane_76) February 11, 2020

Twitter users, being the kind and caring people they are, then offered Aleks some advice about how she should get rid of Ivan’s phone.

Aleks about to do this with Ivan's phone…#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/jSNIQAEEOh — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) February 11, 2020

I don't want to tell you how to deal with Ivan and his phone Aleks…but, here is a slight suggestion #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/arf5ieVU5r — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) February 11, 2020

OKAY, THE MAIN EVENT. Steve, there is genuinely no way that these pants are $400, unless Jesus Christ himself wore them. Even then, there’s no way Jesus would be caught crucified in that pair of cargo pants.

‘I ripped my $200 pants! They cost me $300! I’m so angry I ruined my $400 pants!’ #MAFS pic.twitter.com/RdiJMh4eme — Tom Ford (@TomFord83) February 11, 2020

Then there was the overly-hyped kiss between Jonethen and Connie.

I haven't seen a kiss THIS highly anticipated since The Office ???? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/oYtNGPlsD5 — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) February 11, 2020

A happy ending. I know they haven’t known each other for that long, but it still makes me giggle that we’re celebrating the fact that a pair of newlyweds have had their first kiss on a honeymoon.

May there be plenty more face-engulfing to come. Onto the next episode.