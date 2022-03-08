Hello gorgeous gorgeous MAFS enjoyers, how are we all doing after that simply smashing episode? Sorry, I’ll see myself out.

The main beef of the night was of course was between Domenica and Olivia. We all know this. We’ve been hyped since Sunday night’s preview.

A bit of absolutely classic MAFS-ery there.

Can we go to the third umpire for this glass breaking footage #MAFSAU — J (@jdsyarns) March 8, 2022

Domenica smashed a glass on Monday which definitely wasn’t a great move. But her apology on Tuesday was honestly pretty impressive stuff. You can read all about it in PEDESTRIAN.TV’s episode recap, right here!

that’s a pretty damn good apology #MAFSAU — maddy – inactive (@lvnaeclipse) March 8, 2022

Dom, you are a human being and owning up to your s*** only shows your values! #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — booksforrachel (@booksforrachel) March 8, 2022

But fans were less impressed with Olivia’s handling of the situation.

cant believe we have to witness all this olivia stuff on IWD #mafs #mafsau — teresa (@augustfallin) March 8, 2022

Olivia described herself as “petty” in a convo with her husband Jackson where she was explaining her feelings about the situation. Specifically, she said she still hadn’t forgiven the girls who threw sand on her in pre-school.

To each their own, I guess.

Who’s gonna tell Olivia that being petty is not something to be proud of… embarrassing behaviour #MAFSAU #Mafs #MAFSAustralia — 💕 (@sanasthrowaway) March 8, 2022

Viewers also weren’t impressed with Olivia labelling Domenica “white trash”. In 2022? Really?

The white trash comment is so shocking to me (and I think to Jackson). Olivia's arrogence seems boundless. #MAFSAU — Liz Van Vliet (@LizVeeVee) March 8, 2022

But amid the fighting and the frightened-looking men, a true hero emerged: Ella. She was absolute bestie vibes, supporting Dom and listening to her when she needed it most.

When you know you’ve fked up, whether by a little or a lot, you need your friends to call you out. But you also need them to support, reassure and help you fix the situation.

It was fkn lovely to see. Ella calmly but resolutely stood by Dom’s side throughout the episode.

#MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU

Ella had Dom's back & that speaks volumes about Ella's character. Love both these girls. — Suzi Hands #IStandWithUkraine (@suzihands) March 8, 2022

Ella for president, that is all. #MAFSAU — k (@klackaak) March 8, 2022

ella is such a good egg. i love her so much #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ al stan account (@intosneedy) March 8, 2022

Ella you’re a real one #MAFSAU — Rachael Barrie (@Rachael_Barrie) March 8, 2022

Ella is definitely the goddess of the season. What a superstar #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #mafs — Craig (@CraigFogarty42) March 8, 2022

Ella is a true friend. The only one who checks on her other than Jack. #MAFSAU — Dat Dragons Dude (@dragonsfan1988) March 8, 2022

MAFS fans particularly praised Ella’s decision to stand up for Dom even when the rest of the group seemed to be backing Olivia.

Ella is one top chick, to stand up for Dom, even though she was the only one doing so. That takes guts and a really strong character. #MAFSAU #Mafs #MAFSAustralia — Lydia Kemish (@LydiaAKemish) March 8, 2022

Ella is the only one speaking the truth in the aftermath of the wineglass incident #MAFSAU — chelleannemusic (@chelleannemusic) March 8, 2022

This Domenica/Ella’s friendship is something that I love about this show. Its great that this show can showcase genuine friendships between women even when there is drama happening. I would love to see more of this. #MAFSAU — 𝓡𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓰𝓲🌸 (@ReneeSergi) March 8, 2022

You heard it MAFS producers!! More female friendships!!

Fans were also pleasantly surprised by how Jackson handled the situation.

He listened to Olivia’s feelings and said he was proud of her when she tried to give Domenica a hug. But while Olivia refused to accept Dom’s apology and said smashing the glass was “assault”, Jackson took a different route.

He acknowledged that none of the guys had been at the dinner. But he said he accepted Dom’s apology and that the group should put it to bed.

Yeah the bar is on the floor, but it was still nice to see.

Jackson called Olivia out on her behaviour during Dom’s apology because she made multiple comments under her breath. Honestly, it was an incredibly polite confrontation from his end. He also reiterated how much he appreciated it that Olivia had tried to hug Dom.

“I appreciate that you put out that olive branch … I appreciate that,” he said.

But he said he was disappointed by her behaviour during the apology.

“It’s hard because the apology has been done,” Jackson said.

“The thing that has hurt me a lot is sitting here and listening to the snide comments.”

Olivia took it badly, breaking down in tears.

Jackson is so underrated, huge respect for him this episode for not blindly supporting Olivia #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — C♡ (@tired_girl03) March 8, 2022

Despite Olivia’s reaction, Jackson is demonstrating pretty good marriage skills. You support and defend your spouse in public, and alert them to their bad behaviour in private. #mafsau #mafs — Andrew Masters (@Lakitoo) March 8, 2022

Can I just say, Jackson deserves better. #MAFSAU — Missie (@missiexox) March 8, 2022

Getting ready to watch Jackson and Olivia disagree for once #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/WNBDqK3gq5 — caitie (@caitiebrowne) March 8, 2022

Amid all the drama and honestly, a pretty heavy ep of MAFS, there was one true bright spot.

Sweet baby himbo Al wrote Sam a poem. I want it tattooed.

This pure af poem written on an iPhone from Al is exactly the respite we needed in this dumpster fire of an episode #MAFSAU — realityniccy59 (@realityniccy59) March 8, 2022

hes so proud of himself pls hes so funny #mafs #mafsau — hann¨̮ (@xamyabmai) March 8, 2022

Roses are red, violets smell, this is a poem, written by Al #MAFSAU — justin fennessy (@justinfennessy) March 8, 2022

See you tomorrow, where absolutely none of the tension will be resolved!

Married At First Sight airs on Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.