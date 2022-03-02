MAFS 2022 star Ella Ding appeared to casually shade the show’s producers in a radio interview for allegedly intentionally matching contestants up with the wrong partner.

Ella was on Hit NSW radio with hosts Maz and Lackey on Wednesday morning. The group discussed horny gym rats Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos after last night’s sweaty flirt sesh.

In case you missed it, Daniel is supposed to be matched with Jessica Seracino and Carolina is paired with Dion Giannarelli. But the pair appeared to be more interested in each other than their on-screen spouses.

Maz asked Ella about whether the MAFS producers intentionally mismatch contestants for drama. She questioned whether the producers originally matched Carolina and Daniel as a couple but had them pair up with Dion and Jess instead so it could be the “big scandal everyone’s talking about”.

Ella seemed to agree.

“The thought crossed my mind when I was watching the dinner party last night,” she said.

“[I remember thinking,] ‘Their conversation right now is too spot-on.’ Even I was questioning that.

“I was chatting to some of the other participants [at the party] like, ‘guys, are you seeing what I’m seeing?’

“It’s all a little bit too perfect [between Daniel and Carolina],” she added before hesitating to comment further.



The radio station was originally meant to interview Daniel on Wednesday but he bailed on the program last minute. So Ella was dialed in.

The hosts also asked her about the whole situation between Daniel and Carolina given he wasn’t there to answer their pressing questions. She said their eye-fucking “I love the gym” scene was uncomfortable to watch.

“I think for Daniel at the end of the day he’s not doing anything wrong. His loyalty isn’t with Dion,” she said.

“He hasn’t left the experiment at this stage. He doesn’t owe anyone anything, he’s just doing what he wants now.

“But it’s more Carolina. She could’ve left. She could’ve told Dion. She had opportunities. I guess you guys [will have to] wait and see.”

Ella did not touch on her kinda fkd relationship with Gaslight McGee Mitch. Fellow MAFS star Brent Vitiello denied claims that he and his on-screen wife Tamara Djordjevic couple swap with the pair at some point in the show.