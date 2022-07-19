Lock up your sanity and get comfortable because for the 756th time this year we’re about to talk about drama between Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2022 cast members Olivia Frazer and Domenica Calarco. These two truly are the gift that keeps on giving, except the gift is Nickelodeon slime or something.

Alrighty, let’s start from the top.

Olivia Frazer posted an Instagram story answering an anonymous question about which bride tried to hook up with Texan groom/root rat Andrew Davis.

In it, she claimed that *someone* in the cast tried to get him to have a threesome with them. Sure, Olivia didn’t name anyone, but who else would she spend her time shit-talking about?

“The girls were drinking in mine and Jackson‘s room and the boys were drinking in Dom and Jack‘s room,” she said.

“One of the brides starts bitching about her husband, complaining about their sex life saying that he’s two pumps and done, starts complaining about his anatomy.

“It was mortifying. It was vulgar.”

The use of the words “mortifying” and “vulgar” immediately revealed to me who she was talking about, to be honest.

“While talking shit about her husband she starts throwing out things about Andrew that none of us had a reason to know, saying he had a big dick, he fucked like a daddy, he slept with over 300 people, nothing that was appropriate for any of us to know,” Olivia said.

“When we went back into Dom and Jack’s room and met up with the boys she got on her hands and knees in front of her husband and asked Andrew for a threesome.”

Dom then responded in the best way possible by making a TikTok on the matter. In it, she was honest about the fact that Olivia was referring to her, and gave heaps more context on the matter.

“I’m not sure how the conversation of threesomes came up,” she said.

“I think we were talking about the [MAFS cast] before our season and that there were rumours that people were sleeping together and having threesomes.

“I joked that I would be open to having a threesome. I’ve never done one.

“Andrew being the person that he is said ‘I’d be into that’ and I said ‘Oh well, yeah let’s do it’. As a joke.”

The fact that Dom had to clarify what was and wasn’t a joke is so unfortunate. Can we please put this beef to rest?

“As we know stories are chosen to work in people’s favour and so me wanting to fuck Andrew apparently works in their favour to try and bring me down and make me look like a horrible person,” she said.

“I keep hearing about this, it keeps being brought up. Apparently, me wanting to fuck another man is some kind of story.

“It never happened, I said it at a party where everyone was clearly intoxicated. Good night.”

I leave you with this video, which is what plays in my brain whenever I read the names Domenica and Olivia.