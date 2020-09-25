2020 has been a wild year and sometimes I feel like it’s all just one crazy fever dream. Especially, when you hear little fucked-nuggets like Dean Wells from Married at First Sight has created a YouTube two-part podcast about feminism. Yes, you heard that correctly feminism.

The YouTube podcast is filmed alongside Dean’s ex-MAFS wife Tracey Jewel, who is now pregnant and in an excellent relationship. Good for her. But also, why would she agree to go on a podcast with a man who caused her so much grief on the show??

For some background on Dean Wells, he stirred the pot on MAFS in 2018 because of his hook up with fellow contestant Davina Rankin, while paired up with Tracey Jewel. However, he denied everything because you know, no one ever confesses to that shit anyway.

You might also remember Dean Wells from that god-awful promo video for MAFS where he said “I wanna be the alpha male, and she needs to respect me as a man. I think that’s a traditional role that still exists in a lot of other countries, in the world, and Australia’s lost that.” Yikes.

In the podcast, which I had the displeasure of listening to, they explored that infamous promo video and what transpired after it aired. According to Dean, they “frankensteined it together” and he claims that most of it was taken out of context. However, he then backtracked and said he doesn’t think he actually said anything wrong, and even said “what’s sexist about that?” Oh Dean, I wish you could see what we see.

Apparently, when the promo video came out, Dean was actually offered a trip to Africa to escape the backlash. Which is kind of cool, but also horrible that they would put someone’s mental health in jeopardy like that in the first place.

The conversation actually started pretty respectfully and HELL I was even starting to gain a sliver of sympathy for the dude…until they started talking about feminism. He didn’t disagree with it per se, but there was one comment which definitely put a bad taste in my mouth.

“And this constant bringing up of the patriarchy, and like there’s a patriarchal oppression of women, and you know the whole society is set up to oppress women. Shut the hell up seriously, it’s not true,” said Dean.

Dean, can you please show us your qualifications on the patriarchy in Australia? Until then, perhaps it’s not your place to speak on it.