MAFS’ Claire Nomarhas Has Revealed What ‘Killed’ Her Relationship With Aussie Reality TV Star

Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Claire Nomarhas has revealed why she called it quits with her long-term reality TV star boyfriend Pat Calleja.



The pair were together for almost a year recently, hard launching their relationship back in July 2023. You may recognise Pat from his stint on My Kitchen Rules or know him as the brother of The Block’s Tom Calleja.

Claire has been a bit MIA from social media lately, and she tells PEDESTRIAN.TV it was due to her breakup with Pat.

“We were on and off for a really long time, and then the period of me going on MAFS is the longest time that we had apart,” she says.

“If you’re on and off for four years and you can’t quite make it work, then maybe you’re just not meant to make it work.”

The couple were broken up when Claire Nomarhas went on MAFS in 2023. (Image: Instagram @cforclaire__)

The Season 10 bride went on to say the couple weren’t able to have conversations about their future together, including marriage, travel or buying a house – all milestones she desperately wants to hit with a partner.

“All I ever really wanted to do was be a mum, and he never wanted to talk about that… I think Patrick really struggles, maybe with commitment,” she ponders.

“When someone’s not your person, these things affect the way in which you envision your future. So I can’t blame him for that at all.”

Their split was amicable, and Claire is quick to say the pair didn’t have any screaming matches and it didn’t get nasty.

“When the communication stops, the romance kind of dies a little bit… it’s two people living as roommates, but living really separately, and that’s sad,” she adds.

Claire also opened up about the split on Instagram. (Image: Instagram @cforclaire__)

Claire also held a lil Instagram Q&A to spill more tea, and said she’s been busy over the last three to four months trying to reorganise her life.

“I’ve gone through a break up, had to find a new home, trying to balance work and my mental health and it was super hard,” she said.

“I didn’t really know how to navigate it in private let alone publicly so I just kinda disappeared. I’m in one of the best places I’ve ever been in mentally and I’m super proud of myself for giving myself the time to heal and grow.”

The Season 10 bride said the “lack of communication” between herself and Pat was “a killer”, but said she still thinks he’s a “great human”.

“I realise now how much I value being with someone who has the same mindset as me. I can’t say a bad word about him because he’s a great human. Just not my human,” she said.

In the end, she thrives on chaos and being swept off her feet, and Pat loves structure and routine. Chalk and cheese, really!

In hindsight, the on-and-off nature was a bit of a red flag. (Image: Instagram @cforclaire__)

Who is MAFS’ Claire Nomarhas dating now?

The bubbly childcare worker hasn’t soft-launched her new beau, but she tells us that she’s got someone very special in her life. He’s been friends with Claire for a few years, but they have only started dipping their toes into the romance world recently.

“There is someone on my radar, there is a man, actually,” she spills.

“He’s always had love for me and we’ve been spending a lot of time together. He’s kind of showing me how it should’ve looked.”

Claire’s ex Pat didn’t really take her on dates, so she says it’s nice to be courted and “feel special”.

“Watch this space, I think there’s something blossoming there for sure,” she teases.

The bride may not have been lucky with finding love on MAFS, but it sounds like she’s finally found her person. I’ll drink to that!

Feature image: Instagram @cforclaire__