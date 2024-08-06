Here’s The MAFS 2025 Cast List & Their Instagram Accounts So You Can Perve On Them Before The Show

We finally have the full Married At First Sight (MAFS) cast for 2025! And considering there’s two exes being paired together, a fire at one of the weddings and a shit-tonne of influencers, it’s gonna be drama-central. I’m absolutely living for it, and it hasn’t even started airing yet.

Daily Mail has unveiled the full line-up of MAFS contestants for Season 12, saying there are some of the “hottest participants” yet. I’m intrigued!

I’ve popped on my Investigative Journalism hat and attempted to track down all of the fame-hungry unlucky-in-love contestants on social media as well, so you can have a good ol’ stalking sesh. You’re welcome!

Once the show starts airing, it’s worth mentioning a third party will have control of their social media accounts – but for now, if they accept your follow request – you might get a lil’ glimpse into what the MAFS couples are really like.

So, without further ado, here’s the Married At First Sight cast for 2025.

MAFS 2025 Brides

Rhi Disljenkovic

MAFS 2025 bride Rhi Disljenkovic. (Image: Instagram @rhidisljenkovic)

Rhi Disljenkovic was one of the first brides to be leaked this year, and of course, she’s a gorgeous fitness blogger who works as an IT account manager in Melbourne.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Rhi is paired with Jeff Gobbels, who happens to be an ex-Neighbours star – and her ex. A source told the publication they were “seeing each other” around this time last year, but “never became official”.

Welp, guess it’s as official as it gets now! There was also a cheeky bushfire during their wedding… is this an omen of what’s to come?

Instagram: @rhidisljenkovic

Sierah Swepstone, 31

MAFS 2025 bride Sierah Swepstone. (Image: 10)

You might recognise Sierah Swepstone from The Bachelor, as she competed on Jimmy Nicholson’s series back in 2021. She loves a cheeky one-liner and famously said Nicholson wasn’t into “tall, horny bogans” after she was eliminated.

She’s a technical analyst who isn’t afraid to speak her mind, which makes for FANTASTIC television.

I have a feeling whoever’s matched with Sierah is going to have their hands full!

Instagram: @sweppo

Lauren Hall

MAFS 2025 bride Lauren Hall. (Image: Instagram @harcourtsrefined)

Rumour has it that Lauren Hall has a sneaky link to MAFS – according to Daily Mail, she dated 2024 groom Jonathan McCulloch for three months. The Brisbane-based bride is a savvy businesswoman and works as the CEO of Mayfair Lane Gifts.

She’s been described as “super fun, entertaining” and “classy” by her friends.

“Lauren will speak her mind and stand up for herself but she is a good sort and can handle anything thrown her way,” another friend said.

Instagram: @laurenhall_01

Morena Farina

MAFS 2025 bride Morena Farina. (Image: Top Dog Events)

Morena Farina is believed to be in her mid-40s, and she’s giving major Lucinda Light vibes. She’s an Italian DJ, mother-of-two and is described by friends as a “cool mum”.

“We really hope that she finds someone who is caring, fun and in order for MAFS to work they need to match her energy,” a friend told Daily Mail.

She’s also already had her dental transformation (something the MAFS cast usually do ~after~ the show), so she’s reality TV ready!

Instagram: @djmorenaofficial

Carina Mirabile

MAFS 2025 bride Carina Mirabile. (Image: TikTok @carinamirabile)

Carina Mirabile looks to be searching for her 15 minutes of fame. She’s an actress who has talent management and has appeared in quite a few TV commercials.

She also has a Broadcast Journalism degree along with a Fashion Design and Textiles diploma, and her bio on her talent agent says she’s keen to explore a career in TV presenting and acting.

Well, she’s come to the right place… as long as she doesn’t let out a secret villainous side on the show.

Instagram: @carinamirabile

Katie Johnson

MAFS 2025 bride Katie Johnson. (Image: Instagram @eats.1989, @womeninspiredaustralia)

Katie Johnson is a boss bitch, running a company called EATS HQ. It’s a social enterprise restaurant that stands for Empowering All Through Support, with the aim of helping create “self-sustainable livelihoods for people and their communities”.

She also went semi-viral back in 2020, after sharing a random act of kindness she experienced on The Kindness Pandemic Facebook page, and was interviewed by 7News. In 2023, she was on Sunrise with Sam Mac to talk about her company along with some of her staff. Perhaps she got a bit of a ~taste~ of fame, and is striving for more?

She’s no stranger to TV! (Image: Instagram @eats.1989)

Instagram: @itswildbykatie

Jamie Marinos

MAFS 2025 bride Jamie Marinos. (Image: LinkedIn)

Melbourne’s Jamie Marinos works as an accounts manager at a digital marketing company and Daily Mail claims her friends think she’s a “firecracker”.

“I have nothing bad to say about her. She’s the best chick out… Jamie protects those who she loves,” one person spilled.

She has over 362,000 likes on TikTok, but her profile has been since set to private.

Instagram: @jamiemarinos_

Ashleigh Ackerman

MAFS 2025 bride Ashleigh Ackerman. (Image: ALDC)

Ashleigh Ackerman looks like a sweetheart! She owns a dance school on the Gold Coast and it’s a real family affair. Her younger sister, Danielle, choreographs and teaches at the school while her mother Melissa works as the admin and accounts manager.

On her website, she says that owning and having her own dance studio has been a dream of hers since she was eight years old, and wanted to bring a “fresh, positive vibe” to the world of dance.

Daily Mail recently reported that the MAFS 2025 cast member is only recently single after a messy, messy split. Hopefully, she finds what she’s looking for on reality TV!

Awhina Rutene

Awhina Rutene is another Perth-based bride and she’s giving me Evelyn Ellis vibes. A sneaky insider told Daily Mail she’s been talking about getting on MAFS for years, so it’s “a dream come true” to finally be cast.

She seems like a woman of mystery though, with her Instagram now set to private and no other rumours floating around.

Instagram: @_awhinarutene

MAFS 2025 Grooms

Paul Antoine

MAFS 2025 groom Paul Antoine. (Image: 10)

Yep, MAFS 2025 has continued to scrape the bottom of the reality TV barrel! If you feel like Paul Antoine looks familiar, you might recognise him from The Real Love Boat Australia way back in 2022.

In an interview he did for the show, he was said to be clean, a fantastic cook and organised.

“I offer stability, respect sensitivity and independence,” he told viewers. “The perfect date would be the date that makes me forget that I’m in one. Long chats about our lives, past, present and future. I like it when things are spontaneous, and haven’t been planned ahead too much.”

So, is he a dream boat or a fuckboy in disguise? It seems he’s interested in reality TV fame rather than love, but there’s always the slim chance he could get both.

Instagram: @paul___antoine

Billy Belcher, 31

MAFS 2025 groom Billy Belcher. (Image: TikTok @bbfit07)

English larrikin Billy Belcher has been thrown into the mix to spice things up, which I’m a big fan of. Plus, he sounds like he’s got quality banter, which you can never have enough of.

A source told Daily Mail he’s a “top bloke”, filled with “personality and style”.

“We knew he would bring something unique to the show… casting someone from England was important. The show’s success overseas has shown us that viewers love seeing a mix of backgrounds and cultures,” the insider claimed.

Instagram: billybelcher7

Adrian Araouzou, 36

MAFS 2025 groom Adrian Araouzou. (Image: Instagram @pakdsport)

Groom Adrian Araouzou established a sports leisure brand called PAKDsport in 2022. They create bags that combine style with functionality for all those sporty peeps out there.

He’s also got a cheeky white belt in Jiu-Jitsu and Daily Mail claims he’s tipped to be “one of the stand-out grooms of the series”.

Dave Thomas Hand, 36

MAFS 2025 groom Dave Thomas Hand. (Image: TikTok @siliconevalleycaulking, Instagram @doubs_clothing)

Dave Thomas Hand, known as the TikTok Tradie, this 6.6ft tall man also owns and runs a caulking company. He has over 30,000 followers on TikTok and loves to share videos of his day job.

He also happens to be a model and bodybuilder. This man is made for TV!

Instagram: @dth_9

Jeff Gobbels

MAFS 2025 groom Jeff Gobbels. (Image: Facebook)

Melbourne’s Jeff Gobbels seems to be an aspiring actor, having nabbed a part as police officer Kurt Bridges in Neighbours back in 2017 for three episodes. That seems to have been his biggest role, but he’s also acted in The Whistleblower, The Warriors, Undertow and A Promise Carved in Flesh.

Does this count as being a silver screen star? (Image: 10)

Instagram: @jeffgobbels

Eliot Donovan

Brisbane-based Eliot Donovan seems to like to rub shoulders with celebs. Daily Mail reports his social media show him hanging out with Simone Holtznagel, influencer Krystal Dawson and The Bachelor’s Kiki Morris.

An insider source described him as a “super fun guy” who is “ready to put his party lifestyle behind him”.

Instagram: @eliot.donovan

Jake Luik

MAFS 2025 groom Jake Luik. (Image: Southern River College)

Western Australia’s Jake Luik seems so wholesome. He’s not an influencer, but works as a wellbeing coordinator at an independent public high school in Gosnells. He works with year nine students at Southern River College, so no doubt they’ll have fun sledging him for going on the show.

How many contestants are there in MAFS Australia 2025?

There are usually 10 main couples in the cast of MAFS. If the show follows previous seasons, there will be two intruder couples that join the show part way through.

What’s the prize for winning MAFS Australia?

Well, there’s no cash prize for winning MAFS Australia, but you can find your one true love. Statistics aren’t on the cast’s side, with solid couples like Michael and Martha being few and far between. From Season 11, only two couples remain together – Jack and Tori and Jade and Ridge. Many contestants also become influencers or make it big on OnlyFans, so that’s a prize in itself.

Filming for MAFS season 12 is currently underway, and while we don’t have an official air date yet, it’s expected to air in early 2025. I can’t wait!!!

Feature Image: Instagram @rhidisljenkovic, LinkedIn, TikTok @siliconevalleycaulking)