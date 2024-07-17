The First MAFS Contestant For 2025 Has Been Leaked And Of Course She’s A Fitness Blogger

Yes, I know it feels like we’ve only just wrapped Married At First Sight for 2024 but it turns out the 2025 season is already well under way. Not only have reports come out that the cast has been locked in — but one contestant has already been leaked. Let’s see what the rumour mill has to say, shall we?

According to reports by the Daily Mail, the very first bride for Season 12 in 2025 is Rhi Disljenkovic, a gorgeous fitness blogger and IT account manager from Melbourne.

(Image: Rhi Disljenkovic / Instagram)

A friend of Rhi’s apparently told the Daily Mail that she is a “gorgeous fun doll” and is an absolute hoot. All I’m saying is if my friends don’t describe me like that from now on they’re OUT of the inner circle.

“Don’t get me wrong, she is a doll who also loves to have fun but wears her heart on her sleeve,” the friend said.

“She is absolutely stunning inside and out.”

(Image: Rhi Disljenkovic / Instagram)

The publication also claims that Rhi has already been spotted filming some backstory footage for the show. And, according to the MAFS application website, filming kicks off in late July. If the timeline fits!!!!

Although Rhi’s Instagram is private, she already has some juicy connections with the reality television world, including MAFS 2024 star Eden Harper, and Bachelor alums Sam Wood and Matt Agnew.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, the 2025 season is shaping up to be the juiciest one yet. However, an insider hinted that there have already been a few issues since production began with the casting team struggling to find contestants that are there for ‘the right reasons’. As a result, the cast had

“Every year as the show gets bigger it gets harder to weed out the applicants with the wrong intentions,” the insider told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“There are too many influencers and aspiring OnlyFans creators seeing the experiment as the easiest way to promote themselves. This year casting really above and beyond to find a mix of interesting people with all kinds of different backgrounds from across Australia inspired by Lucinda Light‘s popularity.”

Now, I know I’m always on my soapbox about this, but I firmly believe that these days the risks of going on a show like MAFS outweigh the rewards. Do people going on the show want to find love? Sure, of course, they do. But I really hope that they have other aspirations that align with mass publicity just in case things backfire in the edit, as they so often do.