MAFS’ Cam Has A New Girlfriend So I Guess There Really Are Plenty Of Fish In The Sea

If any of you hornbags were hoping that Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Cameron Woods and Tayla Winter would eventually find a happy ending after their DickTime dalliance, I’m sorry to break the news to you – Cam has a girlfriend. And they’ve hard launched their relationship on grid, so clearly, it’s pretty damn serious.

Cam went public with the news that he’s been dating a new gal called Cheyanne by speaking to Daily Mail Australia. Apparently, they’ve been an item for the last four months.

“She’s absolutely stunning. She is a keeper,” he stated, before taking a bit of a cheeky swipe at his MAFS bride.

“Lyndall [Grace] told me to do better and I tell you what, it was the only bit of advice I took from her,” he said.

Previously, Cam revealed to 9Now that he met Cheyanne while having some bevvies after work one night, and now they’re happy as Larry.

“She walked in, and we really hit it off from there,” he explained.

“We’re sitting happy. It’s someone I can be myself [around], I can be normal, I don’t have to be someone I’m not. I don’t have to talk about feelings every two seconds.”

“It’s just good, it’s good to have someone who you enjoy being around with,” he said.

While Cam and the rest of the MAFS cast won’t have full control of their Instagram pages until MAFS finishes airing in the UK, the social media team must have approved the potential spoiler that he didn’t end up with Lyndall to go live on the ‘gram.

But now that that TikTok is rife with the cast posting spoilers, I guess it’s no harm, no foul from the social media team.

Anyway, kudos to Cam for finding a gal who likes fishing just as much as he does.