Married at First Sight’s Melissa Ruthven says the online hate she’s experienced since her husband Bryce Ruthven’s brawl with fellow punchy boofhead Sam Carraro is “a different level of hate” to what she copped when she was on the bloody show.

Speaking about the incident on a recent episode of her and Bryce’s podcast, What Happens After, Melissa said she’s “never ever felt so attacked, hurt and humiliated by other people on social media”.

“I copped hate during MAFS, but this is a different level of hate,” she said.

According to her, a lot of the abuse is related to the way people feel about the pair attending a boxing match just two weeks after their premature twin sons Levi and Tate were released from the hospital. As she explains, people have been sliding into her DMs and mentioning “how I should be raising my children or what I should be doing or where I can go”.

“You’re definitely entitled to your opinion, but don’t sprout your own personal opinions and beliefs onto my page because I have no issues with blocking you,” she said.

“I’m so sensitive to what other people say [and] people that are nasty and so opinionated and hurtful, you don’t know the harm that you’re doing.”

Bryce then chimed in and said, “I think one thing we discovered in the past week is that just because you’re a parent doesn’t mean that you’re an expert. And just because you do something a certain way it doesn’t mean it will work for other parents and their lifestyle.”

Melissa also claimed that trolls were attacking her and sending her DMs after she shared a photo of her drinking a cocktail on a night out with pals.

“I’ve been very open with my breastfeeding journey, and unfortunately, I’m no longer breastfeeding because I’m no longer able to produce milk,” she said.

“Having people attack me online and sending me DMS about drinking alcohol and, you know, I had one drink, but I’m not breastfeeding. I didn’t put my children in danger at all.”

In case you missed it, MAFS rivals Bryce and Sam took their on-screen conflict one step further by throwing hands at a celebrity boxing match in Melbourne earlier this month – fair warning, the footage will kill your last three brain cells. Shortly after, the pair of punchy boofheads continued to trash-talk each other on social media.