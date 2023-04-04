A 2023 MAFS Bride Is Keen To Give The Show Another Shot Despite The Abysmal Failure Of Round 1

I’ll admit it. When I look at couples like Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook on Married At First Sight (MAFS) I think, wow, maybe the heavily edited storylines and invasion of privacy really is just a small price to pay to find true love.

But then, when I think about the absolute shit show Lyndall Grace went through, it makes me think that the well-trodden path of swiping right on Tinder might be a better, safer option than a national reality show.

As it turns out, despite the shitty treatment she received from her hubby on the show, Cameron Woods, Lyndall is keen on putting her fate in the expert’s hands all over again.

Yep, you read that correctly.

She’s willing to return to all that fuckery on MAFS in the hope of finding her one true love. Now THAT is dedication.

“I absolutely would come back. I’m still impossibly single, so somebody help!” the resilient queen told New Idea.

“While it didn’t work out romantically for me, I still had the most incredible experience. I got to go to new places, to meet the most incredible people and I’ve come out of it with lifelong friends.

“There were some really painful times, but I’ve come out of it going, ‘God, I’m cool! I’m so resilient. I can do that!'” she shared.



I love the positive, glass-half-full attitude. She truly is an Aquarius. My Leo ass could never.

But because our girl is a hustling queen she also listed the other reality shows she’d be down for.

“I would also do The Block, LEGO Masters or Survivor,” she said.

Shoot your shot, queen!

Personally, I would love to see her channel that residual MAFS anger that I’m sure is buried down deep within her to demolish a kitchen wall or something.

Bringing a bride back for another season of MAFS isn’t out of the question, either. It’s been done before.

Elizabeth Sobinoff from Season Six was given another shot at love after her first match, Sam Ball, cheated on her and consistently made fat-phobic comments towards her. She returned as an intruder bride in Season Seven, and ended up dating her match Seb Guilhaus for about a year after the show.

Not too shabby for round two on a reality dating show, if you ask me.

Fingers crossed that now that Lyndall has put her wish out into the universe, she’ll be able to manifest her reality and be given another shot on MAFS. But hopefully she’ll be matched with a man capable of emotional intimacy who can keep his schlong in his pants on FaceTime.