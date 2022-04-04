There’s pretty much no storyline or scandal that hasn’t been covered on MAFS over its nine season run.

Looking back on all the wild shit that’s gone down, Nine Network’s head of content production and development Adrian Swift admitted there’s one in particular that he still cringes at to this day.

“We don’t make things happen and we don’t excise anything that has happened,” he told Variety Australia at Screen Forever last week.

If I had to guess, I would’ve thought the nude photo incident would be the most regrettable MAFS storyline, but nope, it’s another one.

“I’ll give you an example about that. About three seasons ago, Season 7, a groom used a bride’s toothbrush to clean a toilet,” he added.

“More than anything in the world, we didn’t want to put that to air. We thought it was just stupid and mean and awful and undergraduate, just everything. But it was so material to all the relationships in that group, that we couldn’t excise it.

“So we’re kind of hoist on our own petard a bit here. We put things to air that we don’t want to go to air, but we certainly don’t believe all publicity is good publicity and we believe that it is absolutely possible to go too far on these shows.”

As disgusted viewers will remember, 2020 MAFS groom David Cannon dunked Hayley Vernon‘s toothbrush in the toot as payback for cheating on him with Michael Goonan (I mean, wasn’t smooching that human turd punishment enough?).

Again, the scene is absolutely cooked, but we’ve seen worse behaviour this year IMO.

Speaking of which, MAFS comes to an end with tonight’s reunion at 7:30pm on Nine.