MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings

Our first Married At First Sight Commitment Ceremony. Christ. If you thought the other MAFS recaps up until this point were cooked, this will likely do a number on you. I hope.

It’s “decision day” and why do we pretend that anyone from the MAFS cast would leave before they gained at least 10K Instagram followers? You’re no one until your double digits, right? (I, also, am no one.)

Speaking of influence, Tahnee has made the team at Mermade Hair very happy after Ollie told her she looks like a… mermaid on national TV.

mafs recap
#GIFTED!!!

Christ Prince Eric (Duncan), put a shirt on.

mafs recap
hideous

Disney Daddy (Josh) is protecting his penis while he and Horny Mum (Melissa) try and move forward from their last argument.

mafs recap
no touching

Bronte and Bunnings Daddy (Harrison) are arguing again and save it for the couch, kids. Meanwhile, Shannon is living proof that exes really do take a toll on you.

mafs recap
doll….

Jesse has also taken on a different form with not one, but two (!!!) man buns. He looks like a hipster dinosaur.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
It’s school photo day!!!

It’s time for the MAFS brides and grooms to check in with Da Boiz and Da Galz ahead of the MAFS Commitment Ceremony. No seriously, can someone check on Shannon?

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
being in love looks…fun

Lyndall isn’t going to hang out with Da Galz prior because she knows something! She heard something that she’s going to tell everyone at the MAFS Commitment Ceremony!

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
cruel to be kind, in the right measure

“If I said nothing, I would feel guilty about this forever,” she tells producers. Oh fuck, Channel Nine are going to wait until the last three minutes to reveal this, aren’t they?

In they come.

Jesse and Claire are first to the Couch of Ouch? Great! Alessandra tells them they are “lukewarm” and oh my word, Lyndall is STRESSED.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
fuckfuckfuckfuckfuck

Jesse has gone straight in to relay the story of Crypto Bro (Adam) and Claire. If there is a story? Crypto Bro’s telling Jesse that he’s paranoid.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
bollocks!

Lyndall is not functioning.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
inhale, exhale

“Adam!” she interrupts him. “I’m sorry,” she continues. “I really need to hear from Jesse what happened.”

Jesse continues to tell us all what we already learned in the last MAFS recap.

“I was on the phone to my best friend, Ash, who you met at the wedding, and her boyfriend, Nick, who live together,” Claire tells Jesse, all smug-like.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
and that’s the trooth!

Claire reckons that couple on the phone is looking after her dog, so they were having a convo. Whether it was about the dog is unknown. I hope it’s a corgi.

“Yep, cool, so why couldn’t you tell me that in the moment?” Jesse asks. I mean, sure.

Claire says he was “elevated” — well his hair sure is tonight — and demanding.

Jesse says that when he thought it was Crypto Bro, he “saw red” and went to knock on Janelle and Crypto Bro’s door.

“I said something along the lines of, ‘Who the BLEEP were you on the phone to BLEEP'” I can only imagine the bleeps were “fuck” and “cunt”. The only reason I think this is because of the reactions.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
!!!!!

Lyndall! U k sis? Fucking hell.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
i should’ve done yoga this morning

Lyndall’s ready to say something!

Well, actually, she’s not because she requires a pep talk from the entire room.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
T-T-TODAYYYYY JUNIOR

“I don’t think Jesse is entirely wrong in what he assumed,” she starts saying, making it known that she still disagrees with the way he went about it (e.g. likely calling Crypto Bro a cunt).

“That night we were all having fun and I may have misheard and it might’ve been a joke but I did hear, when I picked up my things to go, Adam turned to me and he said, ‘Don’t go. You know that if you go, I’m gonna go home with Claire,.”

I love that she can’t even look at anyone when she says this.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
forgive me John Aiken for i have sinned

Janelle? Not impressed.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
should’ve looked in that phone

Jesse? Impressed.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
hehehehehe i knew it!!

Claire? Uncomfortable.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
o fuck

Tahnee and Ollie? Children.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
JBHSBHAGbxjubv

Crypto Bro’s convinced he wouldn’t have said something like that but Jesse’s convinced he did.

Claire thinks she should be trusted as a MAFS wife and being affectionate is just the way she is.

John tells them that they need to make a decision.

“This experiment has brought out the worst in me,” Jesse tells the MAFS experts before unveiling his “leave” decision.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
i’m a celebrant… get me out of here!

He is breaking down and it’s really quite sad. Claire strokes him? She wrote stay and can someone tell her it’s not a tattoo stencil?

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
hold on, let me get me glasses

Like clockwork, Janelle and Crypto Bro are up. Janelle likes Crypto Bro and needs receipts before assuming anything. This non-eventful MAFS couple also had sex which is fine. They both choose to stay which is also fine.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
well done

Tahnee and Ollie are next to teach these Gen Xers wassup.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
how do u do, fellow kids?

MAFS expert Mel Schilling wants to know about the first time they “clasped” eyes on each other so we’re off to a horrific start.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
lol did she just say clasp?

Fellow MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla points out the obvious which is that they have fucked. Tahnee says it’s been “maybe a little too good” ever since they popped their relationship cherry on the honeymoon. Horny Mum is controlling herself relatively well.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
Get that P Davidson dick gf!!!

In the biggest shock twist of the MAFS season so far, Tahnee and Ollie both choose to stay.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
someone revive me from this unexpected surprise

Next up is Melinda and Layton and I’m weirdly keen for this? We don’t see enough of them and they seem to be getting along?

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
look at u, giving the man a chance! Proud!!

Maybe they had sex?

There it is! She confirms they did the hanky panky a few days ago. “And we have ever since,” he laughs. And Layton? He really laughs.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
BAHAKJBVBFVHBHFKRVHRFEDBV

“The attraction just came,” she explains. “And like, it came a lot.”

They are surrounded by children but choose to stay regardless of the other eight toddlers in their presence.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
o grow up

Alyssa and Prince Eric. I’m bored already. Not even going to waste my finger muscles.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
thnx 4 nuthin

Dan and Sandy. They’ve been pashing.

Sandy likes him, which scares her — a fair emotion given one of their wedding guests ends up being his girlfriend.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
they stayed, in case u cared

Disney Daddy and Horny Mum. This should be interesting. I can’t wait to see what Alessandra says about this.

Horny Mum explains that she’s taken sex out of the relationship while she gets to know Disney Daddy (and what he does for work). Alessandra is worried that coitus is a big part of who Horny Mum is.

Disney Daddy tells them about what he saw in the wedding video, and how Horny Mum hoped he had a big “hammer” like Thor.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
i’m gunna need some medicinal cannabis to calm down

“I want you to like me for me, and not because I have a penis,” Josh says.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
us penises, we must stick together

Look I laughed at this, probably out of discomfort, but I feel what he’s saying. There are many times where I’ve just felt like an orifice. THERE I SAID IT.

Alessandra asks Disney Daddy if he enjoyed the sex.

“Yes, yes I did,” he replies and as if you’d say no.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
’twas a hoot!

Mum and Dad will be staying.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
distance makes the vag grow fonder

Bunnings Daddy (Harrison) and Bronte‘s turn. Bronte says she’s cried lots this week and it’s been pretty shit, but Bunnings Daddy says it hasn’t been “that bad” for him if he’s “being honest”.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
o so now u choose to be honest

“I haven’t seen Bronte for a couple of weeks so it’s kind of been like a holiday,” he tells the MAFS experts.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
u little shit

He says being alone is better than being together because they just fight all the time.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
stop giving me tit cakes if u wanna get along

John’s asking about what happened at the MAFS wedding and lordy, can we just move on from this already?

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
me

“I haven’t given anyone the full story of what happened while I was single coming into here,” Bunnings Daddy says. He thinks it’s no one’s business.

Oh, the girl came over to help him pack for MAFS. But he wants everyone to know that he DID NOT have sex with her. That day.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
I DID NOT HAVE SEXUAL RELATIONS WITH THAT WOMAN
MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
this is too good

Bunnings Daddy explains that he was single before he got fake-married. “I just didn’t feel the need to be faithful to someone I didn’t even know,” he tells the MAFS experts.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
i hope he’s not recyclable

Alessandra is not a fan of this man. She tells them that pink-dress Jessica is a good friend to tell Bronte the information and that it’s no wonder the 20-year-old was hopeful for a future with Bunnings Daddy given they were sleeping together right up until the wedding day.

“The place where your brain needs to be, perhaps shouldn’t be between someone else’s legs and body,” Alessandra schools him.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
how do u like them apples, daddy

She asks him why he’s here if he can find love on his own. “What do you need us for?”

“I kind of resent the idea that I don’t deserve the opportunity to have a relationship because of what I was doing a week before coming into here,” Bunnings Daddy says.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
oops forgot to get clothed

Alessandra tells Bunnings Daddy that he’s been minimising his role in the demise of the relationship.

“All the drama that has ensued germinates from your choice to continue having relationships while you were applying for the experiment,” she says.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
u gon learn today

Bunnings Daddy is not happy. He thinks he’s putting in 100 per cent and Bronte’s putting in zero.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
surely fkn not

Lyndall is very vocal tonight, isn’t she? She tells Bunnings Daddy that he should feel remorse and doesn’t get to decide when Bronte feels better.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
i’m not done

Bunnings Daddy reckons he feels bad but lol, surely he doesn’t. We all know that. John’s serving him some home truths in the most John way and Bronte is tearing up.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
one tearless day is all i ask

Bronte says that her mum didn’t raise a quitter (I hope she doesn’t vape) so she’s staying.

Harrison wrote “leave” because he doesn’t want to live alone anymore. But too bad because the rules / punishment declare that they must stay and endure this horseshit for at least one more week.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
this is wot dreams r made of

Cam and Lyndall’s turn. I’m asleep already. Wait no, Cam’s hairstyle has woken me up.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
what a flop!

They discuss how supportive Cam has been of CF and that they’re really happy. Then they jumped on the 333.

Shannon and Caitlin. I’m so nervous I may poo.

Shannon jumps right in and says that he might still love his ex. The way John has reacted, I have a feeling Mel may have sharted over this information.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
Christ, woman

Shannon saw his ex about a week before he came onto MAFS. And he had sex with her then too.

He feels guilty! He feels like he’s wasted the MAFS experts’ time! And the MAFS cast’s! And Caitlin’s!

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
ya reckon???

Melissa says Caitlin deserves more than crumbs.

Poor Caitlin has been in this position before. Haven’t we all! She was cheated on with her partner’s ex.

“It’s like being slapped with all my traumas at once.”

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
feels

Caitlin thinks Shannon wants to leave his ex in the past but John’s chins have a different opinion.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
don’t be played for a fool my girl!!

John needs to talk now. Great! I love it when he talks because a lot of the time, it means that he takes his index finger off his forehead for a hot minute.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
listen here, fuckface

“Two guys that have applied for an experiment that over 10,000 people have put their hands up for and a week before coming in, you’re hanging out with an ex. That is unacceptable,” John says.

If they’d told the MAFS experts? Their answer would’ve been “not a chance”.

“It’s selfish behaviour, it’s disrespectful. It is beyond belief that we’re sitting in an experiment where we’re matching people who are with other women before the experiment’s started,” John continues.

“You’re saying ‘I wanna fall in love with someone who’s gonna give up everything to be here’ and you’re not 100 per cent committed to it.”

“That’s bullshit,” Bunnings Daddy chimes in. Omg amazing television tonight.

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
BOOSHIT!
MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
da fuq u just say son

“I made that commitment the minute I walked down the aisle,” Bunnings Daddy chirps.

John tells him they wouldn’t be here if they’d known: “And the fact that you can’t see this Harrison, is a big problem.”

John wants Shannon to bite the bullet and make the call on what he wants. He chooses to stay because he is a lemon and Caitlin also chooses to stay?

MAFS Recap: The Experts Are Pissed That Two Grooms Got Their Dicks Wet Ahead Of The Weddings
this is wot dreams are made of

John tells ’em to suck it up and figure their shit out. Intimacy Week next week, fam! Or Fucc week! See you for the next MAFS recap.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer who will be suffering through the pain of MAFS 2023 with you. You can follow her here.

Image: Channel Nine