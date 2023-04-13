Ye ol’ United Kingdom is currently bollocks deep in Married At First Sight (MAFS) Season Ten and it looks like they’re as disgusted by some of the geezers on the show as you were. Proper cheesed off, innit.

By my calculations, it would appear that UK viewers up to the second night of that godawful retreat which was deeply boring because no glass smashing occurred. I literally cannot remember anything that happened bar Cam Woods miraculously overcoming his cuddle allergy so that he could shower Tayla Winter in hugs.

When the MAFS episode aired in Australia, folks were spewing. And it turns out the people of Great Britain, Ireland, Northern Ireland and so on and so forth also think Anko Fabio and the Tassie Devil herself have booked a one-way ticket to pound town.

Just wait until you hear that Cam got his bangers and mash out on FaceTime, lads!

UK viewers are also fucking off Adam Seed after he snogged Claire Nomarhas, gaslit Jesse Burford and was absolutely awful to Janelle Han.

The fact he was sketchy as shit about his alleged career and was, quite simply, a bit of a snake hasn’t helped. ‘Nuff said!

Then there’s Dan Hunjas who, as MAFS viewers would know, appeared to become possessed by the spirit of Harrison Boon almost overnight.

I mean, he ruined his own storyline by macking on with that wedding guest when, like, episode two had just finished airing, so none of us were shocked by his villain arc. But nonetheless, the UK agrees that the dickheadery is strong in the Ocean Fucker. I will never forgive him for how he treated the beautiful, nay, perfect Sandy Jawanda.

Side note, but I’m so glad to see that UK viewers find the bloke’s boner for large, masses of water just as amusing as we did.

And who could forget human turd Shannon Adams? From moving his stunning on-screen wife Caitlin McConville down the ranks in that truly wretched ranking task to belittling her confidence and blaming her looks for the fact he couldn’t move on from his ex, the man was a real piece of work. Absolutely minging, some might say.

Turns out emotionally unavailable shitbaggery transcends timezones and continents ‘cos folks in the UK think he’s a “stinking bastard” and a “cheeky git”. Couldn’t have said it better myself!

Now, it’s time for the MAFS Season Ten groom you’ve all been waiting for. The pièce de résistance of on-screen fuckery.

It’s none other than Bunnings Douche! The man who merely had to sit on Melinda Willis and Layton Mills‘ couch to ruin their relationship! The fella who heard the word “gaslighting” once and decided to use it in every sentence, despite having no idea what it means!

For UK — and Australian — viewers, he is not the moment, he is not an icon, he is Bunnings Douche. I just realised that nickname will mean nothing to Bri’ish folk and to them he’ll be, like, Homebase Douche or B&Q Douche — both of which flow quite delightfully, don’t you think?

To sum it up, the fellas from MAFS are not just despised in Australia, but on an international scale. Globalisation found shaking.

Until MAFS Season Eleven, UK viewers. Cheerio! Toodle-pip! Ta! Cheers!

