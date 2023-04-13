Ye ol’ United Kingdom is currently bollocks deep in Married At First Sight (MAFS) Season Ten and it looks like they’re as disgusted by some of the geezers on the show as you were. Proper cheesed off, innit.

By my calculations, it would appear that UK viewers up to the second night of that godawful retreat which was deeply boring because no glass smashing occurred. I literally cannot remember anything that happened bar Cam Woods miraculously overcoming his cuddle allergy so that he could shower Tayla Winter in hugs.

When the MAFS episode aired in Australia, folks were spewing. And it turns out the people of Great Britain, Ireland, Northern Ireland and so on and so forth also think Anko Fabio and the Tassie Devil herself have booked a one-way ticket to pound town.

Just wait until you hear that Cam got his bangers and mash out on FaceTime, lads!

Ohhhh and it begins with Cam #MAFSAU — HJC (@hannahjcruse) April 12, 2023

Apparently Cam has issues with showing affection towards his wife but soon wrapped himself around snivelling Toxic Tayla like an oversized cheap suit easy enough the absolute helmet 🙄 #mafsau — KELVIN NODEN 🌿🌱🍀🌳 (@KELVINNODEN) April 12, 2023

So Cam asks Tayla for a hug. But makes his wife beg for affection. Get in the bin #MAFSAU — FakePlasticTrees (@FakePla24083384) April 12, 2023

How quick Cam was to give Tayla a hug but struggles to give his wife any kind of hugs 🤦‍♀️ #MAFSAU #MAFSAUS — cheryl (@cheryl19899) April 12, 2023

UK viewers are also fucking off Adam Seed after he snogged Claire Nomarhas, gaslit Jesse Burford and was absolutely awful to Janelle Han.

The fact he was sketchy as shit about his alleged career and was, quite simply, a bit of a snake hasn’t helped. ‘Nuff said!

Adam isn’t a real person looool #mafsaus — SisterAkos (@ZeeHerMe) April 4, 2023

Adam has NO SHAME! Like ZERO 🤣🤣🤣 #MAFSAUS — Busola♡ (@boosohlahT) April 6, 2023

Adam is mad diffensive about his career. It’s actually a normal question for Janelle to ask. And I still don’t understand what he does for work myself :/ #MAFSAUS — aruzamt (@aruzamt) April 7, 2023

Adam did the most just to leave before the commitment ceremony even finished 😂 what a coward! #MAFSAU — 🌻 (@LoveRealitea) April 9, 2023

Not Adam walking off the couch and no one going after him. Mr drama queen 😂😂 #MAFSAUS — 4ever a tired babe✨ (@its_minnie3) April 10, 2023

Then there’s Dan Hunjas who, as MAFS viewers would know, appeared to become possessed by the spirit of Harrison Boon almost overnight.

I mean, he ruined his own storyline by macking on with that wedding guest when, like, episode two had just finished airing, so none of us were shocked by his villain arc. But nonetheless, the UK agrees that the dickheadery is strong in the Ocean Fucker. I will never forgive him for how he treated the beautiful, nay, perfect Sandy Jawanda.

Side note, but I’m so glad to see that UK viewers find the bloke’s boner for large, masses of water just as amusing as we did.

Has Dan been taking lessons from Harrison and Adam? #MAFSAU — Kerry💙💙 (@DragonDaemons) April 4, 2023

Well dirtbag Dan is giving Adam & Harrison a run for their money now isn’t he?! 😡🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ Poor Sandy #MAFS #Marriedatfirstsighaustralia #MAFSAU — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔪🍾Jayne 🤓🦓🦒 (@jayne_darbey) April 4, 2023

#MAFSAU has Dan morphed into Adam 😳 — Carl jones (@Carljon02640033) April 6, 2023

#MAFSAU We pump enough shit into the ocean without letting Dan near it. — Gary Cameron (@ceartmatha) April 10, 2023

Dan is such a fucking wanker man, go marry the ocean then ya melt #MAFSAU — lauren elizabeth (@laurrbaurrr) April 10, 2023

“The oceans calling me, I have to go home” no Dan did not just say that #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/edUiJr0lFC — nat (@xnatalieclark) April 12, 2023

And who could forget human turd Shannon Adams? From moving his stunning on-screen wife Caitlin McConville down the ranks in that truly wretched ranking task to belittling her confidence and blaming her looks for the fact he couldn’t move on from his ex, the man was a real piece of work. Absolutely minging, some might say.

Turns out emotionally unavailable shitbaggery transcends timezones and continents ‘cos folks in the UK think he’s a “stinking bastard” and a “cheeky git”. Couldn’t have said it better myself!

Shannon did not just say to his wife… ‘you are a very attractive girl but not to me, I thought you was gonna come down the aisle and blow me away 🥴🫠😩 no manners! #MAFSAU — _niiece (@iamniiecey_) April 5, 2023

Oh Shannon the stinking bastard you are!! #MAFSAU — Eshé (@EsheAmirah) April 9, 2023

Shannon is a cheeky git. What does he think he looks like? #MAFSAU — VIRGOAT 🇯🇲🇩🇲 (@JessVMo) April 11, 2023

Now, it’s time for the MAFS Season Ten groom you’ve all been waiting for. The pièce de résistance of on-screen fuckery.

It’s none other than Bunnings Douche! The man who merely had to sit on Melinda Willis and Layton Mills‘ couch to ruin their relationship! The fella who heard the word “gaslighting” once and decided to use it in every sentence, despite having no idea what it means!

For UK — and Australian — viewers, he is not the moment, he is not an icon, he is Bunnings Douche. I just realised that nickname will mean nothing to Bri’ish folk and to them he’ll be, like, Homebase Douche or B&Q Douche — both of which flow quite delightfully, don’t you think?

Harrison is actually the worst man I’ve witnessed😭😭😭 how can you be THAT narcissistic bro #MAFSAU — 🇹🇿🇹🇿 (@_MissAsiaa) April 13, 2023

Harrison is such a stirrer, why does he feel he has to stick his nose in other peoples relationships? #MAFSAU — KJ Neale (@NealeKj) April 13, 2023

Master gaslight this Harrison boy #MAFSAU — Eight&TwentyFour (@boluzee) April 13, 2023

he is the worst male contestent ever… on par with olivia from last season #mafsau https://t.co/XDblnGfDPY — Priya Mulji (@PriyaMulji) April 13, 2023

Harrison is a villain #MAFSAU. — Es 🇯🇲 (@es_estaa56) April 13, 2023

To sum it up, the fellas from MAFS are not just despised in Australia, but on an international scale. Globalisation found shaking.

POV: When you realise Adam, Shannon, Dan and Harrison all went on #MAFSAU thinking the viewers would find them sooooo hot and all be fawning over them



Bahahahaha 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fd8SRhnHHU — Kelly (@justathought389) April 4, 2023

I feel like this season is in the running for having the most toxic men on one show! First, Harrison, then Shannon and now Dan, how did any of them actually get through! #MAFSAU — Hilda J Williams (@Thisleoloves) April 4, 2023

First Harrison, then Shannon, then Adam now Dan and I think Cameron isn’t far behind… was there a group lot of douchebags going for a good price? #MAFSAU #gaslighting #wrongun — AntoniaD (@AntoniaDeeson) April 5, 2023

Just when you think nobody could get worse than Harrison this year on #MAFSAU along comes shannon and says ‘ here hold my pint’ then Adam ‘hold my 2 pints’, now Dan ‘hold my f**cking keg’ — becky (@beckyturner24) April 5, 2023

This season has had some of the weakest most pathetic men I’ve ever seen. Shannon, Adam, Harrison (that one is just damn confusing), and now Dan. Potentially the worst or at least as bad as Shannon. #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/2giJcTligu — here.justhere (@justhere_here) April 5, 2023

Are we gonna get to the end of this season and find out that Dan, Shannon, Harrison and Adam are long lost brothers and share the same asshole gene. #MAFSAU #MAFSAUS #mafsaustralia — 🔥 (@MzAtoB) April 6, 2023

Why are the men this season so shit and horrible?

Adam, Harrison and Dan 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 #MAFSAU #MAFSAUS — Wednesday. (@JeffChangx) April 7, 2023

Until MAFS Season Eleven, UK viewers. Cheerio! Toodle-pip! Ta! Cheers!